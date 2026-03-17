Crisis Rocks Edo APC as Members Allege Imposition of Non-party Member  as Ovia North-East Chairman

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

A group, Concerned Ovia North-east Voice, in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, has protested what it described as the imposition of a non-indigene and non-party member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest as the chairman of the LGA.

The aggrieved members alleged that the move was being orchestrated by former Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Imasuen, whom they accused of attempting to impose one Christopher Eriamatoe for the position.

In a letter addressed to the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, signed by Mr. Lugard Iyenoma, and made available to journalists in Benin City, the group appealed for an urgent intervention to halt the alleged plan.

According to the letter, “Mr. Christopher Eriamatoe is not a member of our great party, and as such, cannot be given such a vital position in the local government area where he once worked against us as media agent to the former Governor Godwin Obaseki in the election that brought you in as the state governor.”

The group further argued that imposing an opposition member on the local government because of what they described as a “maternal relationship” was unacceptable and undermined party unity.

“Imposing an opposition member on our local government area because of a maternal relationship sounds awful and embarrassing. It sidelines legitimate party stakeholders and qualified indigene from our LGA, weakens cohesion, and undermines the principle of local representation, which you advocate and stand for,” the group stated.

They also warned that the development could erode confidence among party members and youths in the fairness of the current administration in the area.

“Our ward leaders and youths who make up the local government have already raised concerns. Placing an outsider risks eroding confidence in the government’s fairness in Ovia,” the group said.

However, state Publicity Secretary of the party, Peter Uwadaie, told THISDAY that the action of the aggrieved members was speculative.

According to him, “The issue of the candidacy of the party has not come up; if we get to the bridge, we will know how to cross it. As of this time, the people are only expressing interest in contesting the primary.

“As of imposition, a level playing ground will be created for every contestant to contest their popularity.

“APC is built on unity and cohesion, and we will maintain the status quo, which, of course, is dealing with the issue constitutionally. Our constitution guarantees that everyone who qualifies has the right to contest.

“At the appropriate time, primaries will be conducted, and who wins will be the candidate of the party. So, there is nothing like imposition; their action has no bearing on what APC represents in Edo State.”