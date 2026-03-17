Bitget Signals Next Phase of Exchanges With TradFi Integration

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Bitget said it, has introduced a major structural upgrade to its trading interface, elevating traditional financial assets such as stocks, commodities, and forex into a standalone product category alongside crypto trading. The update reflects a broader shift in how exchanges are evolving as crypto infrastructure increasingly supports global financial markets.

Across the industry, exchanges have begun adding traditional assets to their platforms, including equities, indices, and precious metals.

“Crypto infrastructure is gradually becoming the settlement layer for global financial markets,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The future of exchanges will not be defined by whether they offer crypto or traditional assets, but by how effectively they integrate both. Our goal with this update was to move beyond simply listing traditional products and instead build an environment where crypto and TradFi can operate as equal components of a unified trading ecosystem.”

According to Bitget, “the structural change reflects how modern traders increasingly manage portfolios across multiple asset classes rather than identifying strictly as crypto or stock traders. The new layout aims to simplify navigation while giving traditional financial products greater visibility and strategic importance within the platform. The update also aligns with Bitget’s broader Universal Exchange (UEX) strategy, which focuses on bringing crypto-native assets, tokenized securities, and traditional markets into a single trading infrastructure.”