Bauchi CSOs Seek Regulatory Council to Check Multiple Registration, Taxation

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Civil Society Organizations (CSO) in Bauchi State have called for the establishment of a regulatory council to check multiple registration and taxation by different government ministries, departments, and agencies.

This formed part of the core decisions reached at the end of a 2-day training on self-regulation for 20 CSOs organized by the Bauchi State Network of Civil Society Organizations (BASNEC) with the aim of strengthening accountability, transparency, and operational standards in the CSO sector.

Addressing the training session yesterday, the Chairman of BASNEC, Mr. Jinjiri Garba, said the absence of a unified regulatory framework had created challenges for CSOs, noting the forum would enable participating organizations to meet minimum operational requirements that could align their activities with global best practices.

He explained further that such a regulatory council, similar to those of the Nigerian Medical Council and the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, if established, would not only promote unity among CSOs but ensure that all the groups register under one authority for effective coordination and monitoring of their activities.

According to Jinjiri Garba, “Many organisations are doing excellent work in communities, but without proper structures and compliance with standards, they may face challenges accessing support “.

Also speaking during the training, a lawyer and Executive Director of an NGO “WE AID INITIATIVE,” Barrister Gambo Wakili, told the participants they would serve as ambassadors of accountability and ethical conduct by ensuring CSOs play credible and impactful roles in community development.

Another facilitator, Hajia Asma’u Yahaya, who is also the Executive Director of Women with Disability, Integrity and Development Initiative, said the training would afford CSOs in Bauchi State the opportunity to address challenges of lack of internal accountability mechanisms, interference by government agencies, and problems associated with bad governance in the CSO and government sectors.

While expressing gratitude to the Ethics and Good Leadership Awareness Initiative (EGLAI) for its support and the European Union for funding the training, BASNEC implored about 30 participants of the training to step down the training in their respective organisations.