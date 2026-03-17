Amaechi: Tinubu Persistently Fails to Protect Nigerians

Presidential Aspirant and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has accused the APC government led by President Bola Tinubu of persistent failure in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians, calling it ”abysmally incompetent.”

In a statement yesterday, Amaechi while commiserating with the families of the victims of the Monday night bombing incident in Maiduguri, Borno State, said Nigerians cannot continue to mourn and live in fear, while Tinubu and his lackeys at the helms fail to take decisive actions to put an end to raging insecurity.

He said, “This government is literally destroying lives. He has failed in the most sacred duty of protecting the lives of its citizens. The Monday bombings in Maiduguri is not just a tragedy, it is a damning indictment of a leadership that has grown complacent, incompetent, and indifferent to the sufferings and death of Nigerians in the hands of ravaging bandits.

“While families mourn and communities live in fear, those in power issue hollow statements and make empty promises. In fact now, they don’t bother to make promises anymore. They just move on as if nothing happened. They just don’t care!

“How many more lives must be lost before they admit their failure? How many more communities must be shattered and destroyed before they take decisive action? Insecurity has become the daily reality of ordinary citizens, and yet the government continues to stumble, unprepared and unwilling to confront the menace with the seriousness it demands.

“Nigerians deserve safety, peace, and dignity, not negligence and continued excuses. If those in power cannot guarantee that, then they have no business clinging to authority. Leadership is not about rhetoric, it is about responsibility, action, and making the right decisions for the good of the people. Right now, this government has abandoned that responsibility, and the nation is paying the price.”

He empathized with the people of Borno state, the victims of the bombings and their innocent families “whose lives have now been shattered because of Tinubu’s government failure to protect them,” adding that enough is enough and President Tinubu should resign as he has failed woefully to perform his basic responsibility of protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

Amaechi reminded the government that the people will not be silenced, nor will they accept to live in continued fear. “One day, the people will rise and resist incompetence, reclaim their right to live in peace and safety. Only then will the government realise that the people’s voice is stronger than bombs, and failed leadership.”