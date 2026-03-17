2025 Oil Licensing Round: NUPRC Ends Pre-qualification Stage, Notifies Successful Applicants

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has informed the public that it has completed the pre-qualification stage of the 2025 Licensing Round and has notified successful pre-qualified applicants accordingly.

In a statement issued Tuesday, signed by its Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, NUPRC said the notification of pre-qualified bidders was done on March 16, 2026 in line with the 2025 Licensing Round Guidelines.

With the pre-qualification stage now successfully completed, the Commission said it will from today permit successful applicants to lease data in preparation for the technical and commercial bid submissions.

The agency noted that pre-qualified applicants were mandated to lease data only from the two data sources (as applicable) and upload evidence of payment as a pre-requisite to the submission of bids.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) wishes to inform the public that it has completed the pre-qualification stage of the 2025 Licensing Round and has notified successful pre-qualified applicants accordingly.

“This was done on March 16, 2026 in line with the 2025 Licensing Round Guidelines.

With the pre-qualification stage now successfully completed, the Commission will from today, March 17, 2026, permit successful applicants to lease data in preparation for the technical and commercial bid submissions.

“Please note, pre-qualified applicants are mandated to lease data only from the two data sources (as applicable) and upload evidence of payment as a pre-requisite to the submission of bids.”