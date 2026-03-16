Amupitan: Enduring Credible Elections Remains Priority to Deepen Democratic Process

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National ElectoraL Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), has said that as Nigeria continues to deepen its democratic process, ensuring credible elections remains a foremost priority.

Amupitan stated this on Monday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Alumni Association Of Institute of Security Studies (AANIS).

He noted that the gathering underscored the vital connection between effective security management and the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

The chairman stressed that the theme for their upcoming 2nd Annual Lecture, ‘Credible Election and National Security in Nigeria,’ is both timely and critical.

Amupitan said it highlighted the interconnectedness of credible elections in fostering national stability, peace and security.

He stated: “As Nigeria continues to deepen its democratic process, ensuring credible elections remains a foremost priority.

“These elections are the bedrock of our democracy, and their integrity directly impacts our national security.

“It is therefore imperative that our security agencies, policymakers and stakeholders work in harmony to uphold transparency, fairness and security during every electoral cycle.”

Amupitan commended AANIS for its unwavering commitment to building the capacity of Nigeria’s security professionals, “your efforts are integral in strengthening our nation’s resilience against threats that may undermine our democratic development”.

He assured AANIS that INEC remained committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections, leveraging innovative approaches and strengthened collaborations.

The chairman said the commission recognises that a secured environment is foundational for the success of Nigeria’s electoral processes and ultimately, for the nation’s progress.