Terrorists Kill 20 Security Operatives in Plateau Ambush

•KADA demands urgent government action

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

No fewer than 20 security operatives and vigilantes were reportedly killed when heavily armed bandits ambushed a joint patrol team in Wanka and the surrounding communities of the Garga area in Kanam Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

The Kanam Development Association (KADA) disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Dengi, Kanam Local Government Area of the state by its Secretary, ND Shehu Kanam, and Chairman, Garba G. Aliyu.

The association said the victims included 12 security personnel, among them two senior military officers, and eight vigilante members who were assisting security forces to protect the communities.

According to the statement, the patrol team—made up of military personnel and local vigilantes—was travelling in two vehicles on routine security operations across the communities of Garga, Kyaram, and Gyambau when they were suddenly ambushed by hundreds of heavily armed bandits on their way to Wanka at about 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

“In the unfortunate exchange of gunfire that followed the ambush, our nation lost brave defenders who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty,” the statement read.

KADA described the deaths of the security personnel and vigilantes as “deeply painful and unacceptable,” noting that the fallen operatives died while defending rural communities that have long faced repeated attacks.

The association added that after the ambush, the bandits reportedly stormed the Kyaram community, where they looted properties worth millions of naira and rustled a large number of cattle belonging to residents.

KADA warned that the incident was not isolated, stressing that communities around Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau, and neighbouring settlements located along the borders of Plateau, Taraba, and Bauchi states had endured persistent attacks, kidnappings, and cattle rustling for the past three to four years.

The association said it had previously issued several appeals to authorities over the deteriorating security situation but lamented that the crisis has continued to escalate.

It, therefore, called on the local, state, and federal governments to urgently intervene to prevent further bloodshed in the affected communities.

Among its demands, KADA urged the immediate deployment of additional military and security personnel to Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau, Wanka, and neighbouring communities, as well as the establishment of a permanent security presence in the border areas.

The group also called for coordinated security operations along the Plateau–Taraba–Bauchi border corridor, which it said bandits exploit due to the difficult terrain.

In addition, it appealed for relief support for affected residents, many of whom have reportedly lost homes, livestock, and other sources of livelihood as a result of the attacks.

“The people of these communities are law-abiding citizens whose only desire is to live peacefully, farm their land, raise their families, and contribute to the development of our nation. They cannot and must not be abandoned to the mercy of armed criminals,” the statement added.