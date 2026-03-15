Atiku Commends Senators for Defecting to ADC, Describes Their Actions as Courageous

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has commended Senator Binos Yaroe and eight other senators who recently aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing their decision as a courageous step in defence of Nigeria’s democracy.

Atiku made the remark in a post shared on his official Facebook page, where he commended the lawmakers for prioritising national interest over political pressure.

“I commend Senator Binos Yaroe and the eight distinguished senators who boldly aligned with the ADC yesterday, not for personal gain, but in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy,” Atiku wrote.

He noted that their decision to stand with the opposition at a time when, according to him, many politicians were being pressured to join the ruling party was a demonstration of courage and conviction.

“At a time when many are being coerced into the ruling party, their decision to stand with the opposition is a powerful statement of courage, conviction, and commitment to national interest,” he stated.

The former vice president stressed that a functional democracy would depend on a credible opposition capable of holding those in power accountable.

“Democracy without credible opposition is democracy in name only,” Atiku said.

According to him, the senators’ move strengthens the collective voice pushing for accountability, good governance, and a better future for Nigerians.

“Their presence strengthens our collective voice for accountability, good governance, and the future Nigerians deserve,” he added.

Atiku further stated that when leaders choose principle over political pressure, the country ultimately benefits.

“When leaders choose principle over pressure, the nation wins. Together, we will build a stronger, more just, and more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

THISDAY had earlier reported that the nine senators had defected to the ADC, making the party the leading minority in the National Assembly.

After 10 Years, Lagos to Revive Monthly Environmental Sanitation in April

Segun James

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has formally approved the reintroduction of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, which he said will kick off in April.

The reintroduced sanitation will take place on the last Saturday of each month from 6.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

The governor said this yesterday at a stakeholders’ engagement on environmental sanitation.

He said the initiative was not a political contest, but a serious public health and civic responsibility exercise aimed at building a cleaner, healthier Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu lamented that despite all efforts by the government to sanitise Mushin, it has remained very dirty.

He said the reintroduced sanitation exercise was designed to reach all parts of the state and deepen environmental consciousness among residents.

The governor added that the government alone could not achieve a clean city without active public participation.

“This morning’s exercise is a very serious one and a defining moment for all of us as Lagosians.

“It is not about politics, it is not about rivalry; it is about our collective responsibility to keep our environment clean, healthy, and safe for everyone,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the cleanliness of streets, markets, drainage channels, and public spaces reflected residents’ daily habits.

He noted that sustainable environmental management must be driven by shared responsibility, not by enforcement alone.

“A clean city is not achieved by the government alone. It is built every day by the actions of citizens, by what we do in our homes, in our markets, in our communities, and on our streets,” he said.

Monthly environmental sanitation in Lagos was officially suspended in November 2016, following a March 2015 Federal High Court ruling.

The court held that the restriction on human movement from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. was unconstitutional, violating citizens’ right to freedom of movement.

Eventually, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode formally announced the cancellation of the monthly, mandatory cleanup exercise in November 2016.

Sanwo-Olu recalled that the monthly environmental sanitation was once a national civic culture observed on the last Saturday of every month, when residents voluntarily cleaned their surroundings as part of a broader commitment to public health.

“Although a court judgment ended the movement restriction that characterised the old sanitation exercise, the responsibility of government and citizens to maintain a clean environment remained unchanged.

“We respect the rule of law and the authority of the courts. The enforcement mechanism may have changed, but the responsibility to maintain a clean and healthy environment has not changed and will never change,” he said.