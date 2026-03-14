SuperSport Airs Key Weekend’s Premier League Clashes

The Premier League enters another decisive weekend with pressure building across the table. Arsenal continue to strengthen their grip on the title race, while the contest for European places remains tightly packed, highlighted by a high-stakes meeting at Old Trafford.

Today’s programme begins at 4:00pm as Sunderland host Brighton. Sunderland boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought victory at Leeds, while Brighton will look to respond after pushing Arsenal in a narrow defeat. The visitors should dominate possession, but Sunderland will rely on home support and quick transitions to claim vital points.

At 6:30pm, league leaders, Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates. Arsenal have won three straight league matches and hold a comfortable lead at the summit. Everton arrive encouraged by their recent victory over Burnley, though facing the league’s most consistent side presents a far sterner test.

Also, at 6:30pm, Chelsea face Newcastle in a meeting between two sides chasing European qualification. Chelsea impressed with a strong league win over Aston Villa last weekend, while Newcastle carry confidence after a notable victory against Man United.

Later today, West Ham host Man City at 9:00pm. City have shown signs of vulnerability in recent weeks, particularly after their 3-0 defeat to Madrid in midweek, while West Ham come into the match following a disciplined win over Fulham.

Tomorrow’s action begins at 3:00pm with Man United taking on Aston Villa in what could prove pivotal in the race for Champions League places. The two sides are level on points, making the clash at Old Trafford particularly significant.

The weekend concludes at 5:30pm when Liverpool host Tottenham at Anfield, with both sides seeking to recover momentum after recent setbacks.