Lagos Schools Set for 3rd Edition of The Athletics School Games 

Kunle Adewale

Over 20 schools in Lagos will be participating in the third edition of The Athletics School Games (TASG) slated the sports complex of Yaba College of Technology from March 20-21.

The two-day event will witness schools compete in sprints, middle-distance races, and field events.

Since its inception in 2024, TASG has grown into one of Nigeria’s most credible grassroots platforms for track and field.

Initiated by Dr. Seun Akinbohun and registered with World Athletics, the annual competition was designed to nurture talent among children aged 4–16.

What makes this edition unique is its expanded format and sharper focus on athlete development.

For the first time, primary school events will be separated from secondary school contests, allowing for more races, improved scheduling, and better recovery time for athletes. Technical officiating, timing systems, and event coordination have also been upgraded to meet higher standards.

Beyond competition, TASG is a platform for talent discovery, giving young athletes exposure and pathways to future opportunities in athletics.

Another core pillar of the Games has been the promotion of sportsmanship and character development among young athletes. Through its dedicated sportsmanship drive, TASG emphasizes respect, fair play, and positive conduct on and off the track. This commitment is further reinforced with the Kashopefoluwa Sportsmanship Award, presented to athletes and schools that exemplify integrity, discipline, and respect during the competition.

Organizing TASG has not been without challenges. Funding and sponsorship remain major hurdles, with much of the event self-financed. Infrastructure limitations also persist, as equipment and venues often have to be independently sourced.

Yet, Akinbohun’s passion for youth sports development has kept the project alive, with each edition refining the structure and impact of the games.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Akinbohun notes that TASG has met many of its objectives: promoting athletics among school children, providing a competitive platform, and discovering emerging talents. Participation has grown steadily, enthusiasm among young athletes has surged, and the wider athletics community has taken notice.