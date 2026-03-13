Journalists Fete Nwosu-Igbo on Retirement from FAAN

Journalists covering the aviation industry and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have celebrated the remarkable career of Mrs. Ijeoma Blessing Nwosu-Igbo, who retired recently from the services of FAAN.

A seasoned public affairs professional, Nwosu-Igbo, whose more than two decades of service helped shaped the directorate of public affairs in the agency,

joined FAAN in August 2002 as a Senior Public Affairs Officer on Grade Level 10. She however steadily rose through the ranks to become General Manager, Public Affairs, a position in which she provided strategic leadership in managing the agency’s corporate image and public communication.

Over the years, she played a key role in strengthening FAAN’s communication strategy, enhancing public engagement and projecting the activities of the Authority to both local and international audiences.

Through effective media relations, stakeholder engagement and strategic communication, she contributed to shaping public perception of the Nigerian aviation industry.

As head of Public Affairs, she coordinated media activities, ensured timely dissemination of critical information and promoted transparency in the Authority’s operations.

Her tenure was widely regarded as one defined by professionalism, innovation and a strong commitment to excellence.