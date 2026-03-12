Nike Institute of African Heritage Opens in Federal University Lokoja as Varsity Honours Mama Nike

By Justina Uzo

Chief Morenike Okundaye, adire and batik (local textile) designer and founder of Nike Art Galleries across the country, has been honoured by the Federal University Lokoja for her outstanding contributions in the creative industries and tourism.

Okundaye was recognised amid pomp and ceremony, recently.

She was bestowed with an honourary Professor of Arts (Practice) by

the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Lokoja, Prof. Gbenga Solomon Ibileye who was the incoming Vice Chancellor of the university at the time.

“I give this Nike Institute of African Heritage and Museum Studies and the gallery to you (Nike Okundaye). Do with it as you like. Turn it to a massive art gallery by the end of the year,” he said.

He continued, “Insha Allah and by the name of Jesus Christ, I bestow on you the Professor of Practice (Art) of the school.”

Prof. Ibileye explained that a professor of practice is somebody who has made a remarkable impact to the Federal University of Lokoja.

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo who was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor, Kogi State Joel Salisu Odiboh unveiled the Nike Institute of African Heritage and Museum Studies.

Ododo said the study of art in Lokoja will “help us to connect to the art world in order to tell our own story, the story of the beauty of our batik and lifestyle.”

Ibileye said what has happened will make Kogi State more relevant in the creative industries.

“Mama Nike has become a global icon. God has blessed her with what she’s doing. She has trained and empowered many young people in Nigeria and beyond,” he noted.

Generally, people said Mama Nike as she is fondly refered to is somebody who has been impacting lives and interested in empowering the younger generation.

Okundaye’s contribution in the Art Department of the Federal University of Lokoja didn’t go unnoticed.

The Federal University Lokoja prides itself as a centre of excellence in terms of research and innovation.

Obviously Okundaye wants to be part of it, aiming to promote academic excellence in the art department.

The Federal University Lokoja gallery coordinator,

Rev. Father Paul Kolade Kubi acknowledged the significant donation to the Department of Art, Federal University Lokoja by Mama Nike in order to the make the department a reality. Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Kogi State, Hajiya Fatimah Momoh also praised Mama Nike with superlative words. She said, “We thank you Mama Nike for creating this space, new African Heritage and Nike Art Gallery, Lokoja. Mummy gave us what we would have spent millions of naira to buy. And we thank God for making the gallery a reality.”

The Federal University Lokoja gallery, a modern space, showcases the rich culture of the people of Kogi extraction in particular and African heritage in general. It was a proud and inspiring moment for

Kogi

traditional rulers who were present, curators and collectors as well as students and their teachers, who lauded Dr. Chief Morenike

Okundaye who brought her Nike Art Gallery signature close to home.

The Ogidi-Ijumu, Kogi State-born batik and adire textile designer is also the owner of iconic Nike Art Galleries across the country.

The gallery in Lokoja is the

6th after the recently -opened Nike Art Gallery at Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The most popular is the iconic Nike Art Gallery in Lagos and Nike Art Gallery in the nation’s capital, Abuja which has welcomed several high profile personalities.

Over the years, Mama Nike passionately championed practical art education in textile (adire making) and painting, she is also into youth economic empowerment through art in Nigeria and beyond.

It can be recalled that Okundaye

was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree, Doctor of Arts by University of Rhodes in South Africa in 2019.

She was visiting South Africa periodically to teach art to women.

Okundaye also teaches women in Osogbo, Osun State through her Adara Foundation.

Okundaye’s contribution in the Art Department of the Federal University of Lokoja was recognized.

Okundaye thanked the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja and the out-going VC for the recognition.

While thanking the university dons, traditional rulers and others for the successful event,

Okundaye said soon Lokoja will see an increased number of visitors as more tourists will be visiting Nike Art Gallery in the historic town.

She urged tourists to visit and explore the beauty.

“My sincere appreciation to the Vice Chancellor, our royal fathers and Father Kubi for their kind support, vision and encouragement in making this possible.”

She assured that she

will do more in her effort to promote art and culture at home and abroad.

The textile queen also stressed that Nike Art Gallery Lokoja is a platform for arts students, assuring that the centre will leverage her huge contacts in the creative industries.

“I can assure you that some of my contacts will be visiting the new Art Gallery in Lokoja to teach our children sculpture, painting, drawing and other artworks. People will be coming for cultural exchange.”

She promised that students will be doing practicals all the time.

The students will be doing practicals all the time.”

Mama Nike said she values education because

“Education is very important.”

She therefore enjoined the students to embrace art and take bold steps to gain recognition in the art circles. “No room for making excuses,” she said.

She told how young Nike

didn’t capitalize on her deficiency.

“ I only attended primary school. I come from a poor family. I lost my mother at a very young age. Look at me today, I am recognised.

She hinted that she talks about art both in Nigeria and abroad.

“My own is to give the training. When I train you and I want you to train others.

She continued, “in Torino, Italy alone I trained over 10, 000 women in artwork, adire and painting. I was talking about art, watercolour and painting in schools.”

To honour Mama Nike her friends and family including her daughter Aina Davis accompanied her to Lokoja.

Speaking on Mama Nike’s recognition many said it is well deserved and a result of her commitment through the years.

A fashionista, Queen Ahneva Adegeye, took to the social media to congratulate Mama Nike on her honorary title.

“Queen Mother, you deserve it all. You have done the work! May favor continue to follow you,” she said.

Another Nike’s girl said,

“Congratulations Mummy! May this art gallery bring love, promote our culture and bring people together.”

The well-attended occasion was very colourful as guests enjoyed the unique African fashion parade and titillating dance moves of Nike Art cultural troupe.