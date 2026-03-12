NAF Air Interdiction Destroys Four Terrorists’ Gun Trucks in Sambisa Forest

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed four terrorists’ gun trucks and several logistics assets during a precision air interdiction operation in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The operation, conducted by the Air Component of Joint Task Force North East under Operation Hadin Kai, targeted hostile elements operating within the Sambisa general area.

The successful strike disrupted the terrorists’ operational mobility and further demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-driven air power in ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the North-east.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the mission followed credible intelligence and sustained aerial surveillance carried out by the Air Component in the area before the strike was executed.

Ejodame noted that the development underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s determination to sustain pressure on terrorist groups and deny them the ability to move freely or coordinate attacks within the theatre of operations.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s resolve to sustain decisive air power in support of Operation Hadin Kai as part of ongoing efforts to consolidate operational gains and enhance stability in the North-east.

In line with this directive, the Chief of Operations at Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal P. N. Amadi, commenced an operational visit to NAF Base Maiduguri on March 11, 2026, on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff.

The visit was aimed at assessing the operational environment and evaluating the base’s readiness to sustain high-tempo joint operations.

During the engagement, the Air Component and the 105 Composite Group presented detailed operational and base defence briefings, highlighting the base’s preparedness and resilience in executing assigned missions.

The Chief of the Air Staff emphasised the importance of maintaining persistent air presence and delivering precise operational effects to support joint forces across the theatre.

As part of efforts to strengthen coordination, Air Vice Marshal Amadi also visited the Headquarters of the Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, where he reiterated the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to effective integration with ground forces in achieving lasting security outcomes.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal M. C. Ekwueme, visited NAF Base Maiduguri to boost the morale of personnel and reaffirm the Service’s commitment to operational excellence.

The series of high-level engagements, the Air Force said, reflects its proactive posture and continued dedication to supporting joint operations aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.