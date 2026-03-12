N’ Delta Coalition Urges Tinubu to Decentralise Pipeline Contracts 

Ayodeji Ake

Some Niger Delta leaders under the aegis of Coalition of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities (CNDEN), has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to decentralise pipeline protection contracts across different communities so as not to concentrate those contracts in the hands of few individuals.

According to them, not decentralising pipeline protection contracts along sphere of influence in the region was likely going to breed another armed struggle as the signs were already evident and would negatively impact on the struggling economy.

The group in a statement by its officials who represent diverse ethnic nationalities of the region, noted that pipeline protection contracts should be given to major stakeholders across the region.

The statement read: “The CNDEN wishes to draw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s attention to the growing concerns surrounding the monopolisation of pipeline protection contracts in the Niger Delta by a narrow group of individuals.

“It is important to clarify that no Niger Delta person is calling for the revocation of the pipelines surveillance contract. Instead, all concerned Niger Deltans are advocating decentralisation to ensure accountability, equal representation and fairness for all stakeholders in the region.

“The Niger Delta remains the economic backbone of Nigeria. The daily extraction of crude oil and gas from our lands and waters sustains the national economy and funds government operations across the federation. However, the region’s unique terrain and the recent armed struggle that disrupted oil and gas infrastructure and activities cannot be overlooked.

“All struggle leaders are naturally inclined to control their primary domain. Therefore, it is crucial that we consider these concerns to prevent another phase of armed struggle in the region. All indications suggest that this reality is imminent due to deep-rooted grievances exacerbated by the unprecedented greed of individuals who should have openly discussed this issue with their colleagues and in the spirit of brotherhood.

“Therefore, it will be counterproductive in the near future. It’s unacceptable that the protection of such critical national assets is concentrated in a few individuals while the majority of stakeholders and host communities bearing the environmental and social burden of oil exploration are sidelined.”

The coalition contended that it was wrong for pipeline protection in the region to be the exclusive preserve of a few individuals, saying such an arrangement is unjust, politically insensitive and currently causing resentment among the various ethnic nationalities of the Niger Delta region.

CNDEN insisted that “As representatives of the diverse ethnic nationalities of the Niger Delta, we strongly demand that pipeline protection contracts be decentralised and fairly distributed among credible stakeholders within each Niger Delta state. Every oil-producing state in the region should have the opportunity to participate through recognised stakeholders, community structures and indigenous security networks who understand their terrain and have a direct stake in protecting national assets.

“By decentralising pipeline protection contracts and allowing stakeholders in each Niger Delta state to take responsibility for protecting pipelines within their territories, the federal government will fragment potential high-security risks and achieve several important outcomes.

They coalition listed the benefits to include: “improved grassroots intelligence and surveillance, as local communities understand their environment better than external actors; reduced crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, as host communities will feel a sense of ownership in protecting the infrastructure; strengthened peace and stability in the Niger Delta by eliminating the perception that the Federal Government favours certain individuals over others; economic empowerment and employment opportunities for thousands of Niger Delta youths, thereby reducing restiveness in the region; greater transparency and accountability in the management of pipeline protection operations.”

According to them, many respected elders and long-standing stakeholders across the Niger Delta were deeply unhappy with the current arrangement but due to their patriotism , statesmanship and the shared responsibility they feel towards preserving peace in the region, many of them have chosen not to openly express their anger in ways that will undermine peace and national interest unlike before where every possible means necessary could have been deployed to express these grievances.

“But the reality is that the younger leaders and stakeholders are watching closely and the growing frustration over the perceived exclusion of the region’s ethnic nationalities could become a dangerous time bomb waiting to explode if not urgently addressed with fairness and inclusivity.

“ There is obviously a palpable discontent brewing if not attended quickly could lead to something unexpected. The truth is that even those leaders who these greedy contractors like Tantita claims in official quarters that are working with them have openly expressed their displeasure over the disrespectful manner they have been treated.

“Most of them are just doing the little they because they don’t want conflict and better still allow strangers to infiltrate their environment which definitely would lead to crisis

“We believe it is important to clearly state that this situation is not the fault of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. From all indications, the current lopsided arrangement appears to have been influenced by the selfish decisions and narrow interests of the former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, working in collaboration with a few greedy individuals from the Niger Delta who have chosen personal enrichment over the collective interest of the region.

“The Coalition believes that the President may not have been fully briefed on the implications of concentrating such sensitive contracts in the hands of a few individuals while excluding the broader ethnic nationalities and host communities whose lands host the pipelines,” they contended.

The statement was signed by Dr. Alaye Tari Theophilus, President, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide; Oghenekaro Tony Edor, President, Coalition of Isoko Youth Group; Emmanuel Goteh Bieh, President, Ogoni Federated Youth; Lord Marmin Knight, President, Ibom Youth Council, and Comrade Ibiso Harry, Chairman, ijaw Youth Council, Eastern Zone.