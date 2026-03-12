Airtel Foundation Awards Scholarships to Undergraduates

Airtel Africa Foundation has inducted the first Nigerian cohort of the Airtel Africa Tech Fellowship that offers fully paid scholarships for students pursuing undergraduate courses in science, technology, engineering and mathematics across the continent.

During a ceremony held at Airtel Nigeria headquarters in Lagos, Airtel Africa Foundation’s Chairman, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, alongside Airtel Nigeria’s CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, presented the full-ride scholarship awards to 70 students from universities across Nigeria.

In his address, Ogunsanya emphasised the need for initiatives such as the Airtel Africa Foundation’s undergraduate tech scholarship for the future of the continent.

The Airtel Africa Foundation Chairman said: “True legacy is not measured by the awards we win or the volume of SIM cards we sell; it is measured by the lives we save, the people we feed, and the students we support when the line between success and failure is at its thinnest. At the Airtel Africa Foundation, we believe that lifting people out of poverty is the ultimate benchmark of a great company. Today, we are writing that legacy by tilting the balance in favour of the brilliant but underserved, ensuring that the fourth industrial revolution, driven by AI and Data Science is built by African talent for the African continent.”