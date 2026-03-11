Kidnappers Demand N100m Ransom for Abducted Ondo Council Secretary

,Residents block highway with kidnap victim’s corpse

Fidelis David in Akure

Twenty-four hours after the abduction of Joseph Aladesuyi, the secretary of Okeluju Local Council Development Area (LCDA) under Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, the kidnappers established contact with the family, demanding N100 million for his release.

Aladesuyi was abducted last Monday at his farm in the Kajola axis of Ilu-Abo in Akure North LGA of the state alongside two other persons.

Family sources told journalists that the abductors reached out to them around 7 a.m. yesterday, barely 24 hours after the incident, insisting on the huge ransom and leaving little room for negotiation.

A member of the family, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation, described the past 24 hours as a period of intense anxiety for relatives and associates of the abducted council official.

“They called this morning and demanded N100 million before they would release him. The conversation was very brief and tense. They did not even allow us to say much during the call,” the source said.

The family member disclosed that although the contact from the kidnappers brought some hope that the victim was still alive, the financial demand remained overwhelming.

“We have been extremely worried since yesterday, but the call has given us a little hope. However, the amount they demanded is enormous. How can a family suddenly raise N100 million?” the source lamented.

The source also revealed that the abducted council secretary sustained a gunshot injury during the attack on the farm.

“Our major concern now is his health. We were told that when the gunmen invaded the farm, he was shot in one of his hands while they were dragging him away,” the family member added.

Confirming earlier efforts by security agencies, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Jimoh Abayomi, said the Command had intensified operations to rescue the victims and apprehend those responsible for the crime.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, had ordered the deployment of all available operational and intelligence resources to track down the kidnappers.

“Security operatives, alongside unconventional security outfits, are currently combing nearby forests and surrounding communities as part of ongoing efforts to locate the perpetrators and secure the release of the victims,” the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, residents of Ilu-Abo and neighbouring communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday staged a dramatic protest in the state, blocking the busy Akure-Owo expressway with the remains of a suspected kidnap victim.

This came a day after residents of the community were thrown into panic after suspected gunmen abducted a council secretary and two other persons during an attack on a poultry farm on Kajola Road.

The latest protest, which caused heavy gridlock on the Akure-Owo-Benin highway, and which links the southern part of the country to the North, drew attention to the worsening security situation in the area.

The angry residents, mostly youths, barricaded the road for several hours, insisting that they would not allow vehicular movement until the government took decisive steps to address the wave of kidnappings and violent attacks in their communities.

The demonstrators carried placards with inscriptions such as: ‘We Are Dying, Save Our Souls’; ‘Mr Governor, Please Assist Us’; and ‘Our Children Are in Danger’, while others lamented that insecurity had made it impossible for them to go about their daily activities.

One of the protesters said the situation had become unbearable for residents, adding that: “We cannot sleep again in our communities. Every night we are afraid because kidnappers are everywhere. We cannot even go to our farms again, which is our only source of livelihood.”

Another youth said the communities had repeatedly cried out for help but alleged that little had been done to address the situation.

According to him, “People are being kidnapped almost every week. Some are killed, some are taken into the forest. We want the government to come to our aid before these criminals wipe out our communities.”

The protesters insisted that the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, must personally address them to assure them that urgent steps would be taken to restore security in the area.

“We want the governor to hear us and come here. We are not safe anymore,” another protester added.

Efforts by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, who visited the protest scene, to calm the situation initially failed as the residents insisted on maintaining the blockade.

Lawal appealed to the demonstrators to allow traffic to resume, assuring them that security agencies were taking steps to tackle the security challenges in the area.

“I appeal to you to remain calm and allow the free flow of traffic. The police, together with other security agencies, including Amotekun, will intensify efforts to ensure the safety of lives and property in your communities,” the police commissioner told the protesters.

The police chief also visited the monarch of Ilu-Abo, Oba Olu Falae, where he briefed the traditional ruler on the steps being taken by security agencies to curb criminal activities in the town.

Lawal assured that additional police personnel and tactical units would be deployed to the affected communities to strengthen security operations.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police Command has announced the arrest of a wanted kidnapping kingpin linked to a previous abduction case in the state.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, operatives of the Command arrested one Abdullahi Lawal, alleged to be the mastermind of the kidnapping of a farmer, Aremu Tijani, on August 18, 2025, at a farm in the Ikare-Akoko axis.

Jimoh explained that during an earlier police operation,n shortly after the incident, security operatives engaged members of the gang in a gun battle, which led to the neutralisation of three suspects, while four others were arrested.

However, the alleged gang leader escaped during the encounter despite sustaining gunshot injuries.

“Following his escape, the Command immediately placed the suspect on an intelligence watchlist, while intensive surveillance and discreet investigations were launched to track his movements and possible hideouts,” the police spokesman said.

He added that after months of intelligence-led operations, the suspect was eventually apprehended by police operatives in Ikare-Akoko. “The suspect has since made useful confessional statements and will be charged in court soon,” Jimoh stated.

The police command reiterated its zero tolerance for kidnapping and other violent crimes, assuring residents that efforts are ongoing to dismantle criminal networks operating across the state.

“No criminal will be allowed to operate freely in Ondo State as proactive measures remain in place to safeguard lives and property,” the statement added.