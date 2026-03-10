UK Blogger, Badejo, Docked Over Suleman’s Defamation

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of United Kingdom-based Nigerian blogger, Maureen Omorinola Badejo, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending the determination of her bail application over alleged defamation.

Badejo was remanded after she pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and defamation, brought against her by operatives of the International Police (Interpol) attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Prosecutor, Morufu Ajani Animashaun, told the court that the blogger and others still at large, allegedly committed the offences beginning in November 2021 by publishing and transmitting defamatory statements and videos through her YouTube channel and Facebook platform against Apostle Johnson Suleman and one Dickson Osagie.

Animashaun alleged that Badejo falsely accused Apostle Suleiman of having an illicit sexual relationship, and also claimed that the cleric was in unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition without a valid licence. The prosecution further alleged that the blogger portrayed the cleric as a cultist, rapist, assassin and ritualist, while also publishing statements capable of placing both Suleman. and Osagie in fear of death or bodily harm.

According to the Prosecutor, the alleged acts contravene provisions of the Criminal Code Act, including Sections 516, 376, 204, 408(1) and 323, as well as Sections 24(1)(b) and 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Following her plea, the Prosecutor asked the court to remand the Defendant pending trial, arguing that she posed a flight risk and had previously been placed on a watchlist. Justice Aluko subsequently adjourned the matter to March 16 for ruling on her bail application, and ordered that she remain in custody until then.