Take Advantage of New FG Procurement Affirmative Policy, Adetokun Urges Group 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, has called on women, youths, persons with disabilities and veterans to organise themselves into viable business groups to take advantage of the federal government’s new affirmative procurement policy.

Adedokun made the call on the second day of a stakeholders’ workshop on affirmative procurement in Abuja, where vulnerable groups were in attendance.

He said the initiative marks the first time the federal government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is creating a specific procurement framework targeted at vulnerable groups.

“This is the first time that the Federal Government of Nigeria is creating a specific procurement policy for these vulnerable groups. What the President is saying is that we will create avenues and an atmosphere for them to participate. Conditions that made it difficult for them to benefit are being gradually restructured and removed,” he said.

According to him, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will be required to create dedicated procurement portfolios for the targeted groups to compete among themselves within approved thresholds.

He explained that while his office is not responsible for budget appropriation, the policy ensures that within existing appropriations, quotas will be set aside for women-owned businesses, youth-led enterprises, persons with disabilities and veterans.

Adedokun stressed that beneficiaries must also demonstrate professionalism and competence.

“You must be ready. Government will not award contracts to anyone without the capacity to deliver. Grow your competence. Partner with established firms. Engage in mentorship. Be competitive,” he said.

He added that the initiative aligns with the administration’s Nigerian First Policy and the President’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy through inclusive participation.

“The one trillion-dollar economy the President envisions takes into consideration women, youths, persons with disabilities and veterans. Every segment of society must be given the opportunity to contribute,” he said.

The BPP boss also disclosed that engagements were ongoing with financial and insurance institutions to ease access to finance for the targeted groups, noting that structural barriers to participation in public procurement are being addressed.

In her remarks, the National Coordinating Officer of the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Nigeria, Natasha Akioye, commended the BPP leadership for advancing procurement reforms and promoting inclusion.

She said the ITC, in collaboration with UN Women, has been supporting the development and implementation of the National Policy on Affirmative Procurement.

Akioye described the initiative as a strategic shift from transactional procurement to a value-driven and innovation-focused system that promotes transparency and integrity.

She noted that public procurement accounts for a significant portion of government expenditure and, if properly structured, can serve as a catalyst for economic inclusion.

“For the first time, Nigeria is developing a national policy that aligns with global best practices and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This policy ensures that public expenditure achieves value for money while expanding opportunities and stimulating enterprise growth among underrepresented groups,” she said.

According to her, features of the policy include quota allocations, joint bidding arrangements for smaller firms, sector-based procurement, community-based procurement and local content considerations.

She added that the policy would help reduce poverty, boost enterprise confidence, stimulate domestic demand and attract investment.

The BPP reaffirmed its commitment to embedding affirmative procurement within Nigeria’s regulatory framework in a manner that is legally sound, administratively practical and economically responsible.

Stakeholders at the workshop expressed optimism that the initiative would deepen inclusion, create jobs and reposition public procurement as a tool for equitable growth and national development.