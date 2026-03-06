APC Chieftain, Sanusi, Protests Handling of Ojokoro Party Affairs, Demands Review of Supervisory Councillors List

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, Mr. Mobolaji Sanusi, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the leadership of the party in Lagos State, accusing it of unfair handling of internal affairs in the council area.

In a petition dated March 4, 2026, and addressed to the Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, Sanusi described the recently released list of supervisory councillors for Ojokoro as “non-inclusive” and “one-sided,” alleging that it failed to reflect the promised balance among stakeholders in the area.

Sanusi, a former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), said the development had generated discontent among party members in the council, warning that such decisions could deepen divisions within the party.

The APC stalwart congratulated Ojelabi on his recent re-election as state chairman during the party’s congress but said the leadership’s handling of political matters in Ojokoro had been “uninspiring and perturbingly condemnable.”

According to him, the supervisory list recently released by the party leadership did not reflect the inclusiveness earlier promised following disputes arising from last year’s local government primaries.

Sanusi claimed he won the APC chairmanship primaries in Ojokoro but was allegedly denied the party’s ticket. He said he accepted the outcome in the interest of party unity but expected the leadership to ensure fair representation for aggrieved stakeholders.

He further alleged that the new supervisory list reinforced public perceptions that the state leadership favoured a particular political group within the party.

“The names on the list neither reflected inclusiveness nor fair balancing as earlier promised,” he stated in the petition, urging the chairman to withdraw the list and review it to accommodate different interests within the local chapter.

Sanusi also criticised the state leadership for allegedly dismissing a petition from the Ojokoro chapter during the recent party congress on the grounds that it was statute-barred. He maintained that the petition raised legitimate concerns, including allegations that some members listed in the local executive committee had already served the maximum number of terms allowed by party rules.

He warned that continued exclusion of some stakeholders could undermine unity within the party in the council area.

The petition was copied to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Sanusi urged the APC leadership in the state to immediately review the Ojokoro supervisory councillors’ list to reflect what he described as fairness, inclusiveness and the collective interest of party members.

See the full letter below.

The Chairman

All Progressives Congress (APC),

Lagos State Chapter

ACME, Ogba,

Lagos State.

Dear Pastor C. Ojelabi,

EXPRESSION OF MY DEEPEST DISPLEASURE OVER THE UNJUST HANDLING OF OJOKORO APC PARTY AFFAIRS BY YOUR LEADERSHIP AND A DEMAND FOR IMMEDIATE RECTIFICATION.

Permit me to commence this correspondence by congratulating you and your team over your reelection as chairman and your team members into other positions at the just concluded state congress.

For the next four years, you’re, by virtue of your second term unanimous ratification, expected to continue to steer the ship of this great party. The decision of the party’s national leadership to give all first term party positions’ holders a second opportunity is commendable.

However, your leadership’s handling of the Ojokoro LCDA affairs where l belong is particularly uninspiring and perturbingly condemnable. Your leadership has consistently been brazenly dishonest, thinking that whatever decisions you take against anybody or group is final simply because the buck stops on your table on issues of our party in the state.

Hitherto, my personal resolve as a peace loving team player has been to allow sleeping dog to lie but your consistent provocative handling of the Ojokoro LCDA party issues is one of the reasons for this change of heart. The last incident was the newly released Ojokoro non-inclusively odious supervisory list.

My second reason for doing this is inspired by an English philosopher, John Stuart Mill’s address at the University of St. Andrews in 1867, where he admonished: “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends than that good men should look on and do nothing.” I can no longer sit by and allow wrong decisions, with your routine detrimental approval, prevail in my beloved Ojokoro that l have been living for over twenty-eight years, including my staying-put in the area while meritoriously serving our dear state as MD/CEO of the Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency(LASAA).

As a professional in politics, this letter becomes pertinent to put wrongdoings in my area on record and to prevent professional politicians touting your leadership backing from further inflicting their divisive and injuriously avaricious plans on our party members in Ojokoro—in line with Mill’s warnings.

Digressingly, immediately after the highly disputed local government primaries’ results of last year, l still recollect that you promised that inclusive steps will be taken to assuage aggrieved stakeholders. Let me state, for the umpteenth time, that l won the party primaries but was denied the ticket, and l took it, like other law-abiding stakeholders, in my strides.

Now, the list of supervisory councillors has been released, and as far as Ojokoro is concerned, the names on the list neither reflected inclusiveness nor fair balancing as earlier promised by your humble self. The list is clearly one-sided and an affirmation of public insinuations that your leadership is prone to supporting members of a particular group over another. Kindly note that you’re a state party chairman over all APC members in Lagos State and not only for members of your alleged group. Doing anything contrary is tantamount to compromising your oath of office. And precisely this is what you’re condescendingly doing but should desist from, going forward in the collective interest of our great party.

Your person was accused by analysts sometime last year of having peopled membership of the Y2025 local government electoral committee with members of a particular political group of which you’re accused of being a prominent member. Most currently serving local government councils’ chairmen are known members of the group you’re accused of belonging to, presumably not because they won the primaries. Too bad.

However, the newly released supervisors list of Ojokoro absolutely negates the spirit of inclusivity that you promised our stakeholders when they were openly denied their chairmanship mandate in the middle of last year by your assembled electoral committee.

Also, during the just concluded congress, your leadership ignored the Ojokoro petition sent to the party secretariat because of an erroneous claim that it was statute barred when the contrary was the case. Yet, nobody has publicly denied that the Ojokoro list was riddled with names of second and third termers when the APC law clearly excludes such party members from further LG/Ward exco positions. The bickering over that is yet to be resolved, and now you have come up with this unacceptable and surreptitiously guided supervisory councillors’ list in Ojokoro.

It’s my fervent request that you withdraw this obviously biased Ojokoro list and kindly adjust it so that it could truly reflect your promised inclusiveness. Ojokoro APC members see you as our state chairman-to-all, not a select few from your touted group.

My humble submission, Pastor Ojelabi.

Thank you.

Mobolaji Sanusi Esq.

Cc

•Asíwájú’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President & C-in-C,

Federal Republic of Nigeria

Presidential Villa

Abuja.

•Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State

Lagos House

Ikeja.

•Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly

Alausa,

Ikeja.