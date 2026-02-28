  • Saturday, 28th February, 2026

NSCDC Dismantles Illegal Arms Factory, Arrests Four in Katsina 

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has uncovered and dismantled a suspected illegal arms fabrication factory and arrested four suspects in Kore Village, Batagarawa Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued to THISDAY yesterday, by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Buhari Hamisu, said the operation was carried out on Thursday at about 10:00 a.m. following credible intelligence received by the command.

He said the Special Rapid Response Squad of the Command raided the illegal arms factory and arrested Haruna Lawal, 28 years; Badamasi Kabiru, 50 years; Hamza Lawal, 30 years and Sagir Abba, 25 years, while producing the firearms.

Hamisu said: “The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects, eight locally made skeletal rifles, five locally made pistol grips, four locally made magazines, one butt of local rifle, five local butts of local rifle, 20 pieces of locally made magazine parts, 21 pieces of metal. 

“Others include, one carbide, one hurk saw, three hammers, one spanner, one player, one handsaw, one grinder, two gas cylinders, one welding machine, two motorcycles and 24 notes.”

He explained that the arrested suspects are currently undergoing investigation to uncover other members of the syndicate and possible buyers of the fabricated weapons. 

He assured that due process would be followed in prosecuting those found culpable, while reiterating the command’s commitment to combating illegal arms proliferation and other criminal activities, including vandalism and economic sabotage.

