MAN Hails UNIDO on Repositioning Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) for its concerted efforts to reposition the Nigerian manufacturing sector for sustained growth through the adoption of leading global practices and methodologies.



This commendation was given during the ‘MAN National Stakeholders Sensitisation Workshop of the GEF-UNIDO Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) and Resource Efficient Cleaner Production (RECP) Project’, which was held this week in Lagos State.

The Director, Research and Economic Policy Division, MAN, Dr. Oluwasegun Osidipe, in his welcome address during the workshop said that “the implementation of the GEF-UNIDO Industrial Energy Efficiency, Resource Efficiency and the Cleaner Production Project marks a defining moment in our collective journey towards sustainability.



“It represents an essential moment for us as leaders in the manufacturing sector, where we have the opportunity, and indeed the responsibility, to champion sustainable practices that not only drive growth but also preserve our planet for generations to come.”

Osidipe said that the challenges posed by energy inefficiency are multifaceted, encompassing not only economic considerations but also environmental impacts and social implications.



He, however, noted that embedded within these challenges are opportunities to innovate, optimise, efficiently utilise resources and to lead the way towards a more sustainable future.

He said, “As we embrace the principles of energy efficiency, we will not only be reducing our carbon footprint but also mitigating environmental degradation and saving on energy costs.

“In return, the efficiency, competitiveness and resilience of our operations will be enhanced to meet the increasing demands of our ever-evolving global marketplace.”

He believed that industrialists could safeguard the environment and foster sustained economic growth and development in Nigeria by adopting cleaner production methods, optimising resource utilisation, and investing in energy-efficient technologies.

“As we embark on this journey towards greater industrial energy efficiency, let us harness the collective knowledge, expertise, and creativity present in this room.

“Let us engage in robust dialogue, forge partnerships, and adopt the IEE and RECP methodologies in our respective industries.

“I am confident that, together, we can gain further traction in our quest to promote environmentally friendly manufacturing.”

In his presentation during the workshop, the Energy Academy/Special Project Manager of Ecowatt Nigeria Limited, Mr. Obafemi Adejumo, who is also the IEE & RECP National Expert, said that the core message of the workshop is how to reduce production cost by through energy efficiency and the reduction of emission into the atmosphere through lower burning of fuels.

He noted that there is a big gap between where Nigerian industrialists should be and where they are currently on the IEE and RECP concepts.

Adejumo said that the gap could be addressed through awareness campaigns, training and capacity development as well as securing the buy-in of top industrial management cadres.

He said, “The top management needs to be equipped with the right knowledge of these concepts.”

The National Project Coordinator for GEF UNIDO Industrial Energy Efficiency and RECP, Mr. Oladipo Jacob, said that the workshop would also provide feedback on the exposure of manufacturers on the ISO 50001 for energy efficiency and 14001 for resource efficiency standards.

Jacob said that that these standards are emphsising how to produce with less wastage via recycling, especially in their water consumption.

An Industrialist and Managing Director of Spectra Industries Limited, Mr. Duro Kuteyi, told THISDAY that the training and exposure the workshop offered have tremendous benefits.

He said, “The training shows industrialists where they are losing money in their production process and how they can save money like converting the heat produced by generators to other industrial uses.”