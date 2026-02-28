Insecurity: Police Urge Religious Leaders to Suspend Vigil in Ondo, Arrest 286 Suspects

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has advised religious leaders across the state to suspend night worship activities following rising security concerns, particularly after the abduction of worshippers during a midnight service in Uso.

Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, gave the warning yesterday while briefing journalists in Akure on recent crime trends and police operations in the state.



The advice followed the kidnapping of six members of a Celestial Church during a midnight service on Wednesday at a church located along the Uso–Owo Expressway in Uso, within the Owo Local Government Area.

Lawal disclosed that the victims included pregnant women and one physically challenged person, describing the incident as disturbing and avoidable.



“I do not know when a church became a maternity home or hospital. If someone is pregnant, the best place should be a hospital or maternity home,” he said.

He explained that one of the worshippers was rescued shortly after the incident and an informant was arrested, while the kidnappers reportedly demanded N100 million ransom for the release of the remaining victims.

According to Lawal, night religious activities pose monitoring challenges for security operatives. “It is easier for us to monitor religious activities during the day than at night. We have advised religious leaders—Muslim, Christian and traditional worshippers to suspend night worship for now because of the prevailing security challenges.”



He added that religious bodies should always inform the police before embarking on major activities. “If they want to do anything, they should carry us along so we can give expert advice on whether it is safe for their congregation and possibly provide security for them,” Lawal stated, noting that no prior notification was given before the Uso church programme.



Beyond the warning on night worship, the commissioner revealed that the Command arrested 286 suspects for various crimes between January and March 2026 through intelligence-led operations and sustained patrols across the state.

“From January 1 till date, the Command has arrested a total of 286 suspects for various offences. This includes 30 for kidnapping, 10 for murder and homicide, 15 for unlawful possession of firearms, 17 for armed robbery, five for rape and defilement, 41 for cult-related offences, and 168 for other crimes.”



Lawal further disclosed that police recovered 15 firearms, 35 rounds of ammunition, six vehicles and 11 motorcycles, while eight kidnapped victims were rescued during the period under review.

He cited the arrest of 11 suspects linked to the Uso church abduction and the dismantling of a kidnapping syndicate in Akure, where ransom money was also recovered.

While acknowledging pockets of criminal activity in parts of the state, the commissioner assured residents that intensified surveillance and strategic deployments were yielding results.

“The security of lives and property is a collective responsibility,” he said, urging members of the public to provide timely and credible information to the police to sustain peace and security across Ondo State.