Appraising Peggy Onwu’s Legacy at Ikoyi Golf Club 1938

Peggy Onwu’s tenure as Lady Captain of the Ladies Subsection of Ikoyi Club 1938 redefined elite golf culture, blending sporting excellence with sustainability, youth empowerment, and broader community impact, writes Sunday Ehigiator

When Peggy Onwu stepped onto the podium to deliver her farewell address as Lady Captain of the Ladies Subsection of Ikoyi Club 1938, the moment carried a quiet symbolism.

It marked the culmination of a transformative chapter that reshaped how golf, leadership, sustainability, and social responsibility intersect within one of Nigeria’s most prestigious recreational institutions.

From the outset of her administration, Onwu made it clear that her leadership would be driven by a philosophy that transcended sport.

Anchored on her signature theme, ‘Go Beyond; Reach It, Live It, Play It’, her tenure would go on to redefine the Ladies Section’s engagement with environmental advocacy, youth empowerment, and community development, while strengthening women’s participation in competitive golf.

As she bows out, members reflect on her legacy, widely regarded as progressive, inclusive, and visionary.

Peggy’s Vision

Onwu assumed office at a time when global sporting institutions were increasingly expected to demonstrate social relevance beyond athletic excellence. Her leadership quickly aligned with this emerging global trend.

Her early declarations as Lady Captain revealed her determination to reposition golf as a vehicle for broader societal impact. She emphasised sustainability, biodiversity preservation, and environmental responsibility as critical pillars of her administration, thereby birthing her administration’s theme: ‘Go beyond golf.

For Onwu, maintaining the golf course extended beyond preserving aesthetics. She consistently described the Ikoyi Club golf course as an ecological habitat that required deliberate conservation efforts, including protection of lakes, wildlife, and plant species.

Her leadership philosophy gradually transformed the Ladies Section into an advocacy platform for environmental consciousness, drawing praise from members and environmental stakeholders alike.

Sustainability and Environmental Advocacy

Perhaps the most defining hallmark of Onwu’s tenure was her environmental sustainability drive. Recognising that golfers spend hours on the course and often generate plastic waste through hydration and refreshments, she introduced structured waste management initiatives across the course.

Strategically placed receptacles encouraged responsible waste disposal, significantly reducing plastic pollution. Members and club officials observed a visible transformation in sanitation levels across the course, with environmental awareness gradually becoming part of the club’s culture.

However, her sustainability drive extended beyond the club grounds. Under her leadership, the Ladies Section launched climate sensitisation campaigns targeted at schools within Ikoyi and surrounding communities. These initiatives combined environmental education with practical tree planting exercises designed to instil long-term ecological responsibility among students.

One of the most impactful outreach programmes involved collaboration with the Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals, during which hundreds of seedlings were donated to schools, reinforcing environmental awareness among young Nigerians.

Onwu’s administration also cultivated thousands of seedlings sourced from seeds within the club environment, demonstrating a sustainable model of biodiversity preservation and community collaboration.

Expanding Golf’s Social Relevance

Beyond environmental advocacy, Onwu broadened the scope of the Ladies Section’s activities by introducing educational and empowerment programmes.

Her administration organised enlightenment sessions addressing tax reforms, financial literacy, and digital banking security. These programmes reflected her belief that the Ladies Section should function as a platform for knowledge exchange and personal development.

She also explored initiatives linking environmental sustainability to economic empowerment. One notable proposal involved collecting seeds from trees within the club environment and distributing them to women entrepreneurs for oil extraction and commercial production. The initiative demonstrated her innovative approach to combining environmental preservation with livelihood creation.

Another defining element of Onwu’s legacy is her passionate commitment to youth development, particularly among young girls.

Throughout her tenure, she championed the introduction of golf as a developmental tool for children, emphasising its role in building mental resilience, strategic thinking, discipline, and confidence.

One of her most ambitious initiatives is the proposed establishment of a golf training academy for girls aged five to eighteen. The academy is envisioned as a long-term programme designed to equip young players with technical skills while nurturing leadership and self-confidence.

Her youth development commitment also built upon earlier programmes she championed, including national children’s golf tournaments that expanded awareness of the sport among younger demographics.

Strengthening Women’s Participation in Golf

Onwu’s tenure also witnessed renewed efforts to enhance women’s competitiveness in golf. Through tournaments, training programmes, and mentorship initiatives, her administration encouraged women golfers to improve their technical proficiency and international competitiveness.

A major highlight of her tenure was the hosting of the 50th Ladies Open Tournament at Ikoyi Club 1938, a landmark event that attracted participants from 12 countries. The tournament celebrated five decades of women’s competitive golf at the club and reinforced its global standing within women’s golf circles.

The event also symbolised Onwu’s ability to balance tradition with innovation, honouring the club’s heritage while expanding its international reach.

Onwu’s Reflection

Delivering her closing speech at the end-of-tenure ceremony, Onwu reflected on the journey that defined her administration.

“It has been a brilliant year,” she said. “We have gone beyond simply playing golf. We have built awareness around sustainability, climate change, and environmental responsibility. We have introduced new people to the game and shown that golf is not just a sport but a platform for mental discipline, skill-building, and camaraderie.”

She highlighted the significance of environmental initiatives introduced during her tenure.

“If you walk around the course today, you will see receptacles placed to reduce plastic waste. That was deliberate. Golfers spend hours on the course, and we must take responsibility for preserving our environment.”

Onwu also emphasised the importance of youth development and her long-term vision for the sport.

“We want to bring more young girls into golf. Our goal is to establish a training academy for girls between five and eighteen years old. We want them to develop positive mindsets, technical competence, and confidence to compete globally.”

She further described golf as a sport with unique developmental benefits.

“Golf teaches focus, patience, and strategic thinking. It builds independence and confidence. We want the girl child of tomorrow to be able to sit at any decision-making table and be confident in herself.”

Members Reflect on Onwu’s Leadership

As she stepped down, tributes from members poured in, many describing her tenure as one of the most impactful in the Ladies Section’s history.

Ikoyi Club member Aditya Raj described her as both a skilled golfer and a transformational leader.

“She has been one of the best Lady Captains the club has seen. Playing golf with her, you learn not just technique but discipline and leadership. She organised remarkable tournaments and strengthened youth participation in golf.”

Raj also praised her advocacy for youth engagement, noting that Ikoyi Club’s central location provides young players with rare accessibility to golf training opportunities.

Former Lady Captain, Dr. (Mrs.) Angela Adegboyega also commended Onwu’s leadership, describing her tenure as inspirational.

“Her theme, ‘Go Beyond’, was not just a slogan. She encouraged members to push beyond their limits. She brought in international professionals to improve our game and strengthened camaraderie among members.”

Adegboyega highlighted Onwu’s environmental initiatives as particularly impactful.

“Before her administration, plastic waste was more visible on the course. Today, members are more conscious of environmental responsibility because of the systems she introduced.”

She also praised Onwu’s commitment to youth development, noting that her initiatives had significantly expanded awareness of golf among young Nigerians.

“I just want to use this medium to tell Peggy thank you. Thank you for the vision, and thank you for going above and beyond to achieve it, while also carrying us all along. Your legacy shall remain with this club forever.”

Community Partnerships and Institutional Growth

Another notable aspect of Onwu’s leadership was her ability to build strategic partnerships. Collaborations with government agencies, private organisations, and educational institutions strengthened the implementation of sustainability and youth programmes.

These partnerships demonstrated the growing recognition of private sporting institutions as valuable contributors to environmental advocacy and youth empowerment.

Repositioning Ikoyi Club’s Sporting Identity

Ikoyi Club 1938 remains one of Nigeria’s most prestigious recreational institutions, historically associated with elite sporting culture. Under Onwu’s leadership, the Ladies Section contributed to repositioning the club as a socially responsible sporting institution aligned with global sustainability trends.

Her initiatives demonstrated that traditional sports clubs can actively address contemporary societal challenges such as climate change, gender inclusion, and youth empowerment.

Assessing Peggy Onwu’s legacy ultimately requires examining the cultural transformation her leadership introduced. Her administration embedded sustainability, youth development, and social engagement into the operational philosophy of the Ladies Section.

Her ‘Go Beyond’ theme encouraged members to see golf as a platform for personal growth and societal impact.

Looking Ahead

As she bows out, Onwu leaves behind programmes that require continuity. The proposed training academy, sustainability initiatives, and youth development programmes represent long-term projects that will shape the future of the Ladies Section.

Her tenure provides a leadership blueprint for balancing sporting excellence with social responsibility.

Her leadership transcended traditional sporting administration, integrating sustainability, community engagement, and youth empowerment into the fabric of the Ladies Section.

Through environmental advocacy, international tournaments, mentorship initiatives, and community partnerships, she successfully repositioned the Ladies Section as a socially conscious sporting institution.

As she steps aside and passes the baton to a new Lady Captain, her legacy endures; not only in improved women representation in sport and expanded tournaments, but also in the young golfers inspired by her initiatives, the students nurturing trees planted under her programmes, and the evolving culture of responsibility within the club.

Ultimately, Peggy Onwu leaves behind a legacy anchored in vision, purpose, and impact; a legacy that truly went beyond golf.