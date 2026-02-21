Shuaib: Why No Appeal Was Filed on Ogun APC Ward Congress

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress Appeal Committee for Ogun State said the body did not receive any formal complaints on the exercise because the it was peaceful and acceptable.

The Chairman of the appeal committee, Comrade Philip Shuaib, stated this at a press conference held yesterday at the APC State Secretariat in Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta.

He said the committee disclosed that it has not received any petition from members or groups on the just concluded ward congress across the state.

According to Shuaib, the congresses, held on February 18, 2026, were conducted peacefully and in strict compliance with the party’s guidelines, describing the exercise as orderly and transparent in all wards.

He affirmed that since the conclusion of the ward congress, no formal complaint or petition had been submitted to the committee.

He said, ” The Ogun State APC ward congresses conducted on the 18th of February, 2026, were very peaceful and followed the party’s guidelines,” We have not received a single petition from any aggrieved member or group.

“As we speak, I haven’t received any petition from anybody since the conduct of the ward congress,”

He extended the committee’s appreciation to the leadership of the Ogun State APC, with special recognition to Governor Dapo Abiodun and all elected leaders whose efforts, he said, contributed to the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Shuaib urged party leaders to maintain the same level of peace and order today (Saturday) which is fixed for local government congress.

“We urge Ogun APC leaders to make the local government congress as peaceful as the ward congress.”