Osun Splits 55.6km Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road to Three Contractors for Timely Completion 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Government has disclosed that it has splited the 55.6km Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road to three different contractors with a view to ensuring its timely completion.

This was disclosed by the Osun State Director of Highways, Engr. Moruf Ojebode, during an on the spot-assessment of the ongoing 3.6km Odo-Ori-Ojaoba-Post office road in Iwo yesterday.

While noting that Governor Ademola Adeleke has set infrastructural pace in Iwo by constructing first dual carriage way in the town, he added that several internal roads have been constructed within two years of Governor Adeleke’s administration.

According to him, “This administration awarded 3.6KM dual carriage way from Odo-Ori market to Oja-Oba to Post office. From Oja Oba we have the spot that leads to Oluwo’s palace, that is phase one of the project in Iwo. We have second phase which has not commenced, that is from Post office to Adeeke, Iwo/Ibadan Road but the phase one, the success we have on the road is 50 per cent. The drainage has been completed, we have the walkway and the median that are ongoing.

“We have internal roads that has been completed in Iwo which are Ansarudeen to Puti Road, Feesu Agbowo Road, Post office to Oke-Ifa, Army Junction to Jagun Ode Road and Junction Osogbo to Oke-Ola Road. These roads are added to dual carriageway; this administration will set a pace for the dual carriageway in Iwo too.”

Speaking about the Osogbo/Iwo/Ibadan Road, Ojebode disclosed that, “The 55.6KM project has been divided into three and has been awarded to three contractors namely; Pecular Ultimate Concerns, mzee Global Resources and A’skorg Integrated Service Limited. The contractors will be mobilised this month and the work will commence on the road.”

Commending the Governor’s infrastructure drive in Iwo, the Transport Union groups in the town described Adeleke’s achievement as unprecedented.

The group’s representative, Kamoru Asafa disclosed that the resident of the town would vote for Governor Adeleke again in a bid to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects in the town.

Also, the Chairman, Iwo Board of Trustee, Professor Lai Olurode said that the Odo-Ori dual carriageway is the first of its kind in the town, describing the project as monumental.

“This time around, I don’t want to deny the governor the product of his delivery of social services. In this context, road infrastructure. You can see the Adeleke revolution in Osun state, in terms of road construction, from what I’ve seen in other towns, and I see it happening in Iwo.

“Though in terms of length, it’s just 3.6 kilometres from Odori to Adeke, the Adeke portion is yet to be implemented, but we believe that this is the first phase, and that the other phase will commence and will be completed before election time.”