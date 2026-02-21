N-HYPADEC Distributes 50 Power Tillers to Boost Food Security

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

In line with federal government’s determination to boost agricultural produce and lasting food security across the nation, the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPADEC) has distributed no fewer than 50 hand-powered tilers machines to the small scale farmers in Kogi State.

The Managing Director ,Abubarka Yelwa disclosed this at handing over ceremony at State Office N-HYPADEC in Lokoja yesterday.

Yelwa explained that the move was the part of intervention of N-HYPADEC to boost improved agricultural practice, improve food production and food security in the country.

The Managing Director who was represented by the Director of Finance and Administration, Headquarters, Haruna Gabi, pointed out that the intervention became imperative following the meeting with 23 state commissioners of agriculture on how best the commission can assist the states in the area of agriculture .

He noted that it was aimed at encouraging agriculture, food production and enhance food security, stressing that agriculture which has been mainstay of Nigeria economy must be revitalised through mechanised system.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Timothy Ojoma commended Yelwa for his visionary leadership and extended sincere appreciation to the State Project Coordinator, Mr. Michael Ajayi, and the entire supporting staff. :Your dedication and commitment are truly commendable.

“I am honoured to witness this significant milestone in the agricultural development of Kogi State. These power tillers symbolise progress, empowerment, and brighter future for our farmers.

“This is the fourth in a series of agricultural empowerment initiatives carried out since the beginning of 2026 .The first was in collaboration with IFAD, followed by the Kogi State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, where over 30,000 units of fertiliser were distributed to farmers.

“This was further complemented by the distribution of various farm inputs, agricultural machinery, and farm tools by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security through its Kogi State office.

“The impact of N-HYPADEC is evident across multiple sectors, including erosion control, classroom construction, education support, capacity building, and the easing of transportation challenges through the provision of speedboats for coastal communities and motorcycles for our people,” the commissioner said.

While speaking during the ceremony, the Managing Director, Kogi State Agricultural Development Programme, Bello Ogorima, stated that the distribution of the power tillers will not only boost agriculture but also enhance food security across the country.

Ogirima pointed out that ADP as supervising agency will not relent in motoring the beneficiary across the State, adding that the field officers will motor the use of power tillers and the effects on the farmers.

One of the beneficiaries Aliyu Sanda from Kakanda area of Lokoja Local Government and Raji Nasiru applauded the N-HYPADEC for the various intervention, noting that the distribution tillers will assist the cluster farmers in no small measures. They stated that it will also increase the farm produce as well as food security.

The intervention will also help to expand many farms and create more employment opportunities to the teaming youths.