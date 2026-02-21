Mobile Ministry Gives Financial Assistance to 25 Persons in Enugu to Incubate Their Dreams



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu





The Mobile Ministry Incorporated(MMI) has empowered no fewer than 25 persons in Enugu with financial assistance to incubate their dreams and move out of poverty.



The beneficiaries comprising petty traders, widows, and young graduates received the financial boost at an empowered programme organised by the Ministry at Wells Hotel Independent Layout, Enugu.



Luck smiled at the beneficiaries for their belief in attending the empowerment programme, which was thrown open to women and young girls and publicised with flyers.



The petty traders received N50,000 each to inject into their businesses while the young graduates were asked to come up with their various business proposals which would be funded by MMI.



In his sermon at the event, the founder of MMI and messenger of God, Engr. Chuka Nwokoro, said the empowerment was in keeping with God’s work as he was always led by divine guidance to empower people every month.



He advised participants never to contemplate losing hope in life since help could come at any time if they remained steadfast and trust in God despite what they are passing through in life.



Nwokoro said that he had seen people who were in extreme poverty but God brought them out of the dire condition and such divine upliftment continues to be available to those who believe.



“Some of you want to do different things but circumstances around you are limiting you, God has not forgotten you, it might take a minute for God to remember and solve your problems,” he said.



According to him, the empowerment event “is the leading of God”, adding that “we are here to impact on you and let you dreams come true, (as) we are tools in God’s hand”.



Nwokoro restated that the mission of MMI is to bring unconditional love, increase the faith of people and restore their hope, adding that he had seen people that God brought out from extreme poverty.



“Our dream is to take candles to homes where there is no light and ensure they are lighted up. Our vision is to bring the truth and restore hope to God’s own people and mission is to bring the truth, show unconditional love which will in turn increase faith and restore hope to Gods own people,” he said.



The man of God stated that MMI threw the event open for women and young girls, and further distributed flyers for the empowerment hence he believed that those who came were the actual persons God had ordained to be empowered for this particular occasion.



He, therefore, urged them to turn a new leaf and embrace God whole heartedly “who is the author and finisher of our faith”, adding that those empowered should in their own little way extend God’s love to others.



Earlier in her remarks, the Director General of MMI, Lady Delphine Chioma, said that whatever MMI was doing today was in keeping to the biblical injunction that we should share unconditional love.



She reiterated that they did not work into the venue by chance but by divine direction, adding that the bad situation one finds himself today would definitely change for better.



“You are Christlike, intelligent and a new beginning is beginning today in your life. God is a specialist in a new beginning and so you will say no to the devices of the devil,” the DG said.



“I am telling you that your dreams will come true through, God want to incubate and he will restore your hopes,” she added.