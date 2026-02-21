  • Saturday, 21st February, 2026

BAT Ideological Group Donates Campaign Support to APC Chairman, Councillorship Aspirants in Bwari

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Funmi Ogundare

The Convener of BAT Ideological Group, Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi has extended a campaign support in cash to chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bwari Area Council, and 10 councillorship aspirants contesting in the local government.

Speaking during the presentation, Comrade Atoyebi explained that the gesture reflects the core values of the BAT Ideological Group, which prioritises sacrifice, and consistent support for party members, particularly during critical political moments such as elections.

“This support is based on what we represent as BAT ideological group, giving supports and sacrifices for others most especially our party members and aspirants in times like this” he said

He noted that aspirants often make significant personal and financial sacrifices to reach the contest stage, so he stressed that it is the responsibility of party stakeholders to rally around them and provide needed support.

“They’ve spent a lot to get themselves to this point and we feel it’s very necessary for all party stakeholders to lend their support at this point. This is what Asiwaju has taught us to be party realists and prioritize party members always amongst other things.”

According to him, the group’s action aligns with the political philosophy and leadership example of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The convener then urged the APC chairmanship aspirants to imbibe the spirit of Asiwaju in sacrifice, leadership, mentorship, and purposeful governance both during the campaign period and in office if elected.

Comrade Atoyebi also offered prayers for the success of the aspirants in the forthcoming election and turbulence-free tenures upon emergence.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.