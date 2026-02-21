BAT Ideological Group Donates Campaign Support to APC Chairman, Councillorship Aspirants in Bwari

Funmi Ogundare

The Convener of BAT Ideological Group, Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi has extended a campaign support in cash to chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bwari Area Council, and 10 councillorship aspirants contesting in the local government.

Speaking during the presentation, Comrade Atoyebi explained that the gesture reflects the core values of the BAT Ideological Group, which prioritises sacrifice, and consistent support for party members, particularly during critical political moments such as elections.

“This support is based on what we represent as BAT ideological group, giving supports and sacrifices for others most especially our party members and aspirants in times like this” he said

He noted that aspirants often make significant personal and financial sacrifices to reach the contest stage, so he stressed that it is the responsibility of party stakeholders to rally around them and provide needed support.

“They’ve spent a lot to get themselves to this point and we feel it’s very necessary for all party stakeholders to lend their support at this point. This is what Asiwaju has taught us to be party realists and prioritize party members always amongst other things.”

According to him, the group’s action aligns with the political philosophy and leadership example of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The convener then urged the APC chairmanship aspirants to imbibe the spirit of Asiwaju in sacrifice, leadership, mentorship, and purposeful governance both during the campaign period and in office if elected.

Comrade Atoyebi also offered prayers for the success of the aspirants in the forthcoming election and turbulence-free tenures upon emergence.