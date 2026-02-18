Manuwa Old Students Begin 2026 Reunion February 20

The 2026 annual reunion of members of Manuwa Memorial Grammar School, Iju Odo, Ondo State Old Students Association (MMGSOSA) will kick off on February 20 at the premises of the 72-year-old college, with registration of alumni on arrival to be followed by a quiz among the students, which will be presided over by Dr Tade Olowogboye.

The programme will continue on Saturday morning with “health trek for long life” to be led by the National President, Rev. Mrs Olugbemisola Onasanya, and in the afternoon, the association will confer various awards on some eminent members who have distinguished themselves in their various professions and contributed to the growth and development of the college.

The awardees include an ex-Quartermaster-General of the Nigerian Army, 84-year-old retired Major General Oluyemi Bajowa, and a former legislator of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Chief Adetunji Logo.

The national president who disclosed this in her pre-reunion press briefing, noted with delight that the contributions of those to be honoured and many others who are not in this year’s list but would be honoured in subsequent programmes, had in no small measure helped in the restoration of the lost glory of the college especially in the comity of AIONIAN schools and secondary schools generally in the country.

She stated that the Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Prof Igbekele Ajibefun, is expected as a special guest, while Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is the special guest of honour.

According to her, 19 individuals will receive awards, while three sets of past classes that distinguished themselves especially in voluntary construction and funding of some housing projects and other related supports to the school will also receive awards. One such housing project is the Girls’ Hostel, newly reconstructed by one of the old sets slated to be honoured.

On the same day, the association will inaugurate one of its legacy projects, a multimillion-naira lodge built to house National Youth Service Corps members posted to the college.

Onasanya reiterated the determination of the old students to return the college to the boarding system it used to be in earnest, just as she called for more financial and housing projects support from the alumni worldwide. The activities will be rounded off on Sunday with a thanksgiving service at St. Paul Anglican Church, Iju Odo, where one of the alumni, Rt. Seyi Pirisola, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese on the coast, will officiate.