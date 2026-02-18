GTCO Reinforces Commitment to Sports as Lagos STL Triumphs at 2026 NPA Lagos Int’l Polo

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing sports development in Nigeria and across Africa following the thrilling conclusion of the 2026 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament, where Lagos STL emerged champions of the prestigious Majekodunmi Cup.

As headline sponsor of one of Africa’s oldest and most celebrated polo showcases, GTCO continues to champion a platform that blends sporting excellence with cultural heritage, lifestyle engagement, and international participation.

The 2026 edition of the tournament, hosted at the historic Lagos Polo Club from January 27 to February 15, attracted elite local and international teams, dignitaries, corporate leaders, and thousands of spectators, reinforcing its status as Africa’s premier polo spectacle.

The Majekodunmi Cup final delivered a gripping contest as Lagos STL defeated Shoreline/A1 10–7 in a high-intensity encounter decided by a dramatic late goal. The victory capped a dominant campaign for STL, who also secured the Independence Cup, Dapo Ojora Cup, Owen Cup, and the Argentine Ambassador’s Cup, a sweep that underscored the team’s depth, discipline, and championship pedigree.

Speaking on the significance of the tournament and GTCO’s enduring sponsorship, Group Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, highlighted the broader impact of sport in nation building and global positioning.

“This tournament celebrates not only the noble sport of polo but the values we hold dear, the teamwork, discipline, fair play, and excellence. Beyond the field, it showcases Nigeria and Africa to a global audience, reinforcing the continent’s place on the world stage. Our longstanding sponsorship reflects our conviction that sport can amplify opportunity, foster connections, and deliver world-class experiences.”

Lagos STL Captain Yasin Amusan, who was named Most Valuable Player of the Majekodunmi Cup final, credited his team’s resilience and unity for the victory, describing the moment as a testament to preparation and belief.

He also acknowledged the passionate support of fans who energised the team throughout the tournament.

While finishing runners-up in the Majekodunmi and Independence Cups, Shoreline/A1 celebrated success earlier in the tournament by claiming the Oba of Lagos Cup.

Additional highlights included Lagos Art Hotel’s dramatic Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup victory and Kano Golden Alchemy’s commanding performance to win the Sani Dangote Memorial Cup, results that showcased the tournament’s competitive depth and national reach.

Founded in 1904, the Lagos Polo Club remains one of Africa’s most storied sporting institutions, and its international tournament continues to serve as a major cultural and sporting landmark. GTCO’s partnership with the event reflects a sustained investment in platforms that foster excellence, community pride, and global engagement.