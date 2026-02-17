UNILAG Law Students Excel in Mock Court

The Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, last Thursday, hosted a landmark mock court sitting, bringing students, legal mentors, and retired Judges together in a practical demonstration of advocacy skills. The event, sponsored by alumnus, Mike Igbokwe, SAN, saw law students take on the roles of prosecution and defence Counsel, while retired Justice Toyin Taiwo presided as the sitting Judge.

In his opening remarks, Dean of the Law Faculty, Professor Abiola Sanni, SAN, stated that the initiative was designed to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-life advocacy. He emphasised that the programme equips students with logical communication, confidence, and networking skills critical to success in the legal profession and beyond. “Once they demystify advocacy, there is no pressure, no nervousness, and they are ready to take on the world”, he said.

Dr Issa Adedokun, staff coordinator of the Moot Society, highlighted that this was the first edition of the Faculty’s Incomparable Moot Competition. The event, he explained, is set to become an annual fixture, providing students with a platform to compete, research, and apply legal principles within a controlled but realistic courtroom simulation.

Law students involved in the mock trial expressed enthusiasm for the experience. Emmanuel Farunbi, President of the Law Society, said the programme was “very impactful because it bridges the gap between the theory of law and its practical application”, adding that such exposure cultivates essential skills, from advocacy to critical thinking, useful even outside the courtroom.

For the Moot Society, the event represented a significant milestone. Grace Nnachi, the Society’s President, recounted the months of planning and coordination behind the scene. She praised the dedication of participants and Faculty, noting that the flawless execution and high-quality performances of student counsellors were a source of pride for the Society.

Speaking on the motivations behind his sponsorship, Mike Igbokwe, SAN described the event as an opportunity to give back to his alma mater and support the Dean’s efforts in mentoring future Lawyers. He urged students to pursue hard work, integrity, and practical experience under seasoned Lawyers, stressing that the foundations laid today would shape the profession’s future.

The mock court sitting concluded with students receiving commendations for their performances, and a renewed sense of purpose in their legal training. Organisers said the event would continue to grow in scale and ambition, with plans to involve other law schools across the country in future editions, further cementing the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, as a hub for legal excellence and innovation.