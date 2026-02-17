NOC Hails President Tinubu over Record-breaking Performances in Sports 

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, has issued a resounding congratulatory message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his visionary leadership and unwavering support, which has propelled the Nigerian sports sector to remarkable heights within an exceptionally short period.

A statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the NOC, Tony Nezianya, noted that Engr. Gumel lauded the President for his wisdom in recognising the socio-economic potential of sports and for installing a focused, competent leadership team to drive the sector forward.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, I wish to express our profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his proactive approach to sports development,” Engr. Gumel stated.

“The timely release of funds has been a game-changer, enabling the leadership to achieve milestones that were previously thought impossible.”

The NOC President specifically highlighted the strategic appointments of Mallam Shehu Dikko as Chairman and Hon. Bukola Olopade as Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

According to Engr. Gumel, these appointments have proven to be masterstrokes in the administration’s quest for sporting excellence.

“The nation is witnessing a paradigm shift in sports administration because the President appointed two focused gentlemen to lead the NSC.

Their recent stellar performance before the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Sports during the budget defence showcased their progressive ideas and dedication to achieving the country’s goals,” Gumel added.

The impact of this renewed focus is already evident in the tangible results achieved on the international stage.

“The significant number of medals already generated within this short timeframe is indicatuon of the efficacy of the current administration’s policies. We are confident that with this trajectory, Nigerian sports will attain unparalleled success on the global map,” the NOC President concluded.

“The Nigeria Olympic Committee reaffirms its commitment to collaborating with the NSC leadership to foster talent development and ensure the nation’s success at upcoming international competitions.

“A year ago, achieving these heights seemed impossible. Today, it’s our reality, Driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to transform sports into a major economic pillar, the National Sports Commission—under the strategic leadership of Mallam Shehu Dikko and Hon. Bukola Olopade—has delivered a masterclass in administration.”

The results speak for themselves — 373 medals in international competitions.

– ₦50 Billion in private sector investment secured.

– Over 140,000 jobs created.

“By combining timely funding with progressive structural reforms, we are not just winning medals; we are building a sustainable #SportsEconomy that contributes to Nigeria’s GDP,” the NOC President concluded.