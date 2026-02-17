Fortune FA Top Table at Nathaniel Idowu U14 Football League

The Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle Under-14 Football League delivered another thrilling weekend of grassroots football action in Week 4, with Fortune FA cementing their dominance at the top of the table.

Even without taking to the pitch, Fortune FA maintained their perfect record, securing a walkover victory against Best of Best International FA to remain league leaders with 12 maximum points.

The day’s action began with a tightly contested clash between Ajegunle United Sporting Club and Pure Talents Football Academy, which ended 1–1. Osita Isaac struck early for Ajegunle United in the 5th minute, before Chukwu Gozie equalized for Pure Talents in the 35th. Goalkeeper Anyanwu Divine of Ajegunle United was named Man of the Match for his commanding display.

In the second fixture, Sharp Talent FA overwhelmed Moree Wins Foundation FA with a resounding 4–0 victory. Sikiru Seyi netted twice, while Ayelagbe Yunus and Odeyemi Khalid added a goal apiece. Lawal Lekan of Sharp Talent FA earned Man of the Match honors.

The third encounter saw Divinely Blessed FA and Young 11 FA share the spoils in a 1–1 draw. Amadu Daniel opened the scoring for Divinely Blessed in the 4th minute, but Goodnews Uwaifo equalized in the 38th minute and was later named Man of the Match.

Strong Dove FA then secured a 2–0 win over Coal City FA, courtesy of a brace from Mudgbuo Goodluck. His teammate Jimoh Sheriff was recognized as Man of the Match.

Drama unfolded in the fifth game as Bright Future FA overcame Michael May FA 2–1 despite their captain being sent off for dissent. Gavor Marvellous scored for Michael May, but Olawale Favour responded with a brace to seal victory and claim Man of the Match.

Adding to the excitement, each Man of the Match received a Super Eagles replica jersey, courtesy of the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters’ Club (ANFASSC).

With Fortune FA holding firm at the summit and several academies pushing hard for top honours, the league is heating up. The next round of matches promises even more drama, skill, and excitement on the road to grassroots glory.