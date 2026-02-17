Adebayo Advocates National Renewal, Extends Ramadan Goodwill, Distributes Support Across Nigeria

The 2023 presidential candidate and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has extended heartfelt Ramadan greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the world, invoking the mercy, forgiveness and guidance of Allah (Subhanahu wa Ta’ala) upon the nation.

In his message heralding the blessed month of Ramadan, Adebayo described it as “a divine appointment with our Creator — a sacred season of sawm (fasting), qiyam (night prayers), dhikr (remembrance), and deep reflection upon the Qur’an”.

He emphasized that Ramadan is not merely abstinence from food and drink, but a spiritual journey towards taqwa (God-consciousness), self-purification, and renewed obedience to Allah.

He noted that the essence of Ramadan — patience (sabr), self-restraint, generosity (sadaqah), justice (‘adl), and compassion (rahmah) — embodies the very virtues required to restore righteousness and harmony in Nigeria.

“Leadership is an amanah (sacred trust), justice is a divine obligation, and service to humanity is an act of ‘ibadah (worship). As we fast, let us renew our covenant with Allah and recommit ourselves to truth, equity, and mercy in all our affairs,” he said.

Adebayo urged Nigerians to dedicate the month to fervent du‘a for peace, security, prosperity, and righteous leadership, praying that Allah grants the nation leaders who fear Him in public and in private, uphold justice without bias, and serve with sincerity of intention (ikhlas).

He prayed that Allah accepts the fasting, forgives shortcomings, grants shifa (healing) to the sick, relief to the distressed, and abundant barakah (blessings) to every household.

In the spirit of zakat, sadaqah, and communal solidarity, Adebayo has commenced the distribution of 18,000 relief packages including rice to support vulnerable families during the blessed month.

The outreach, coordinated through the Directorate of Special Operations under the leadership of Ambassador Lawan Uba, covers the following states: Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi.

The packages include essential food supplies, notably rice, to ease the burden on fasting families and ensure that households can observe Ramadan with dignity and peace of mind.

Beyond material assistance, the initiative also sponsors Tafsir sessions throughout the month — structured gatherings for the explanation and deeper understanding of the Holy Qur’an — encouraging believers to strengthen their connection with the divine message and internalize its guidance for personal and national transformation.

Ambassador Uba stated that the outreach reflects Adebayo’s belief that governance must be rooted in compassion, accountability, and service to all citizens.

“This Ramadan effort is an embodiment of ukhuwah (brotherhood) and shared humanity. It is a reminder that charity purifies wealth, strengthens unity, and invites the mercy of Allah upon a people,” he said.

He emphasized that the intervention transcends political affiliation, ethnic identity, and social status, reaffirming that service to the vulnerable is a moral duty and a pathway to societal harmony.

Adebayo concluded by praying that this Ramadan becomes a turning point for Nigeria — a season of spiritual revival, national reconciliation, and collective recommitment to justice and righteousness.

“Ramadan Mubarak. May Allah accept our fasting, prayers, and charity,” he said.