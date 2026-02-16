Huba Chiefdom First Anniversary Gale is Civilisation Significance, Asserts Mustapha

Daji Sani in Yola

The Huba Chiefdom in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State celebrated its first anniversary over the weekend with a vibrant ceremony at the Hong Mini Township Stadium, drawing thousands of residents, traditional rulers, and political leaders.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, CFR, who chaired the event, described the restoration of the chiefdom as a “civilisational significance” and a formal acknowledgment of the Huba people’s deep historical roots and resilient heritage

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri was honoured with the traditional title Midala Huba (defender, warrior, hero) by His Royal Majesty, Tol Huba Dr. Alheri Bulus Nyako in recognition of his role in creating the chiefdom in December 2024 and presenting the staff of office on 14 February 2025.

Mustapha praised Fintiri’s “visionary leadership” for correcting a long‑standing historical imbalance and restoring institutional dignity to the Huba people

The anniversary programme blended heritage and development: cultural dances, a mini Durbar procession, an inter‑district football tournament, and the unveiling of the Hong LGA Development Plan a blueprint for infrastructure and community growth.

Mustapha emphasised that traditional institutions now served as “vital partners in peacebuilding, conflict mediation, and grassroots development” within Nigeria’s evolving governance landscape

Mustapha, in his address, urged the Huba community, under Tol Huba’s stewardship and with support from the diaspora, to consolidate unity, strengthen institutions, mobilise resources, and ensure the chiefdom becomes a pillar of stability, a bridge of unity, and a partner in development” for Adamawa State and Nigeria as a whole