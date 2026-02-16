EFCC Interrogates El-Rufai on Corruption Allegations, as DSS Files Cybercrime Charges Against Former Kaduna Gov Over Alleged Wiretapping of NSA

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Former Kaduna State Governor and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, is currently being interrogated by the personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), just as the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, filed a three-count criminal charge against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

El-Rufai had arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency, about 11 am, Monday in respect of an invitation by the commission.

He would be interrogated over corruption allegations leveled against his tenure as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.

He was accompanied by hundreds of his supporters to the EFCC’s Head office, at Jabi, Off Airport Road, Abuja.

A source at the anti-graft agency, who disclosed that “He is with our investigators,” could not confirm how long the ADC chieftain would be questioned.

However, another source hinted on the possibility of being taken to court for arraignment.

El-Rufai had refused arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, last Thursday by security operatives.

In a series of interviews granted after the airport drama, El-Rufai accused the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu of orchestrating the attempted arrest.

In another development, the Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a three-count charge against the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over alleged involvement in the unlawful interception of the telephone communications of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The charges, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, were filed on Monday before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to the suit, the secret police accused El-Rufai of breaching provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, as well as the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

In the first count, the DSS alleged that El-Rufai, on February 13, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Prime Time, a programme on Arise TV in Abuja, admitted during a live interview that he and his associates unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the NSA. The alleged act is said to contravene Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes Amendment Act, 2024.

The second count accused the former governor of stating during the same interview that he knew and maintained a relationship with an individual who unlawfully intercepted Ribadu’s phone communications, but failed to report the individual to relevant security agencies. This, according to the DSS, violates Section 27(b) of the Cybercrimes Amendment Act, 2024.

In the third count, El-Rufai and others said to be at large were accused of using technical equipment or systems in 2026 within Abuja to compromise public safety and national security by unlawfully intercepting the NSA’s communications. The DSS alleged that the action instilled reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians, contrary to Section 131(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

See charges