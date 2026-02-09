Idi Maiha: No More Talks, It’s Time to Fix Livestock Sector

· Declares livestock can rival oil in GDP contribution, red meat industry worth $3.2 billion

James Emejo in Abuja

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, has declared that the time for conferences is over, adding that the ministry has moved from talks to implementing real solutions to fix the livestock sector.

The minister said with greater support, the sector could soon “rival oil in its contribution to GDP”.

He said, “I say this with confidence, having spent 25 years in the oil and gas sector. The statistics support it. The era of lamentation is over. We are done with conferences alone. We are implementing solutions on the ground.

“We want to replace weapons with tractors, conflict with productivity, and despair with opportunity. That is our mandate.”

The minister spoke at a reception dinner in his honour over the weekend, after he was announced “Minister of the Year” by Daily Asset Newspapers.

He said the country could further earn about $3.2 billion from the red meat industry if properly harnessed.

He said despite limited funding, and scattered structures, the ministry remained focused, adding, “We have branded ourselves and demonstrated what is possible. Going into 2026, we must break our own records. We must defy gravity.”

He said the ministry remained a platform for rural empowerment, national development, and national security, stressing that there was no reason for conflict over resources when productivity can be maximised.

Commenting on the recognition, Maiha said, “This award is not for me alone; it is for the entire Federal Ministry of Livestock Development. Generals are said to win wars, but they never do it alone. There are intelligence units, logistics, and support teams.

“This award belongs to every staff member of the Ministry. For us, this award is like a jet propulsion engine. It pushes us forward.”

He said, “The red meat industry has the potential to be among the best. The Minister of Saudi Arabia once called me and asked, “Why Nigeria meat? We want it.” Today, the major suppliers are Brazil, New Zealand, and Australia. If anything happens—disease outbreaks or supply disruptions—you cannot access meat. This is about national security.

“So, when we look at all these realities, it is clear what is waiting for us. That is the way to go. And I believe we are already here to celebrate the success of the Republic, all of us, over the last period.

“When I saw the daily figures, I did not realise how much had been achieved. Our task now is to move the goalposts forward and keep meeting milestones. That is what we have been doing, and that is what we will continue to do.”

However, in his remarks, Editor-in-Chief, Daily Asset Newspapers, Dr. Cletus Akwaya, said the medium decided to recognize the minister’s efforts and milestones in the sector.

He said, “When you look at the statistics, everything is trending upward. We studied the numbers closely. We looked at how livestock output has increased significantly, which reflects the level of investment made in the sector. This did not happen by chance. It is the result of his advocacy to mainstream the livestock sector into the national economy. From projections, it is clear that the livestock sector will soon become a major contributor to national GDP, and this will happen within the course of his administration.

“Secondly, for a long time, the issue of farmer-herder conflict dominated the media and public discourse. Since the Honourable Minister assumed office, this issue—which had often been politicised—has been given proper interpretation and decisive attention.”

“One of his earliest actions was touring crisis-affected areas, delivering messages of peace, harmonious coexistence, collaboration, and transformation of the livestock sector, so that farmers, herders, and livestock operators can coexist, conduct their businesses, and contribute meaningfully to the national economy.

“That message has sunk deeply and strongly among the people. Today, apart from politically influenced crises, the real conflicts between herders and farmers have grossly subsided—and this is a fact.”