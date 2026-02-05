Adegoke, Ojeli, Okon-George Lead 29 Other Athletes to Camp in Asaba

Nigeria’s top home-based athletes are leading the contingent of 16 females and 16 males track and field stars to commence a six-week camping exercise in the Asaba, Delta State, as preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, begin.

The home-based stars are led by sprinter Enoch Adegoke, quarter-milers Emmanuel Ojeli and Patience Okon-George.

According to the statement issued by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) last night, the athletes, drawn from track and field events including sprints, relays, jumps and throws.

They are expected to arrive at the camp in Asaba on Saturday for the first phase of the AFN build-up programme.

The Asaba camp is designed to fine-tune fitness levels, improve technical execution and foster team cohesion ahead of international competition.

The camping exercise is being handled by a six-man technical crew led by AFN Head Coach, Solomon Aliyu, who will oversee training sessions and performance evaluations throughout the period.

Supporting him are specialist coaches responsible for sprints, relays, hurdles and jumps.

AFN Technical Director, Gabriel Okon, is leading the delegation and will coordinate the technical framework, athlete monitoring and compliance with federation standards during the camp.

The President of AFN, Chief Tonobok Okowa, believe that the six-week programme will help identify athletes in peak condition while laying a solid foundation for subsequent phases of preparation as Nigeria targets a strong showing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Okowa stated that AFN remains optimistic that the Asaba camp will sharpen the athletes’ competitive edge and position Team Nigeria for podium success on the global stage.

THE TEAM IN ASABA

100/200M

1. Chidera Ezeakor

2. Miracle Ezechukwu

3. Chioma Nweke

4. Tejiri Praise Ugoh

5. Maria Thompson

6. Gafaru Audu

7. Enoch Adegoke

8. Iyanuoluwa Bada

9. Jenifer Obichukwuka (100/200)

100mh – WOMEN

1. Janet Sunday

2. Precious Uduvweghre

110mh – MEN

1. Musa Wisdom Great

2. Abdulaziz Abdullahi

400M

1. Patient Okon George

2. Anita Eenaruna

3. Toyiba Jimoh

4. Ezekiel Asuquo

5. Emmanuel Ojeli

6. Samson Nathaniel

7. Gafari Badmus

8. Victor Ime

9. Esther Okon Peter

10. Emmanuel Salubi (h)

JAVELIN

1. Victoria Kparika

2. Samuel Kure

HIGH JUMP

1. Treasure Omosinoe

2. Edet Clergy

LONG JUMP

1. Rukewe Nwagbogwu

2. Glory Jarriet

3. Tobe Chukwu Nwokocha

SHOT PUT

1. Dickson Ugochukwu

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Blessing Olorunyomi

THE COACHES

1. Gabriel Okon — Long Sprint and relay

2. Solomon Aliyu — Hurdles

3. Ken Onuaguluchi — Throws

4. Kola Adebayo — Vertical Jumps

5. George Obiano — Horizontal Jumps

6. Endurance Ojokolo Teye — Sprints