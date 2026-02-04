  • Tuesday, 3rd February, 2026

Pensioners’ Group Leader Dies at 75

Business | 3 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

The pension sector has lost one of its prominent pensioners’ group leaders, Olufemi James Odewabi, aged 75 years.

Odewabi was the Chairman Association of Retired Federal Senior Public Officers of Nigeria (ARFESPON) Lagos Chapter.

ARFESPON is a prominent body representing senior civil servants particularly those under the Defined Benefit Pension scheme (DBS).

Odewabi, who died on the eve of December 31st, 2025, aside being the chairman of ARFESPON   Lagos Chapter, during his life time stood as national spokesperson of the   ARFESPON national body using his influence through the media and dialogue with the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to fight for the retirement rights of the pensioners in the country. Using his God given persuasive power to influence federal government through PTAD he secured security of pensioners through payment of arrears of pension benefits and removal of disparity in the Pension benefit payments.

Odewabi, a retired prominent Nigerian public service administrator and union leader, has been a vocal advocate for the welfare of federal pensioners, particularly those under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) managed by (PTAD). 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.