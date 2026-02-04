Pensioners’ Group Leader Dies at 75

Ebere Nwoji

The pension sector has lost one of its prominent pensioners’ group leaders, Olufemi James Odewabi, aged 75 years.

Odewabi was the Chairman Association of Retired Federal Senior Public Officers of Nigeria (ARFESPON) Lagos Chapter.

ARFESPON is a prominent body representing senior civil servants particularly those under the Defined Benefit Pension scheme (DBS).

Odewabi, who died on the eve of December 31st, 2025, aside being the chairman of ARFESPON Lagos Chapter, during his life time stood as national spokesperson of the ARFESPON national body using his influence through the media and dialogue with the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to fight for the retirement rights of the pensioners in the country. Using his God given persuasive power to influence federal government through PTAD he secured security of pensioners through payment of arrears of pension benefits and removal of disparity in the Pension benefit payments.

Odewabi, a retired prominent Nigerian public service administrator and union leader, has been a vocal advocate for the welfare of federal pensioners, particularly those under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) managed by (PTAD).