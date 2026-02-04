  • Wednesday, 4th February, 2026

NBF Unveils Team Nigeria’s Squad for Maiden African Boxing League

The Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) has unveiled the list of boxers to fly the country’s flag at the African Boxing League.

The inaugural event will kick-off in April and will feature pugilists from over 20 African nations.

In readiness for the championship, the NBF technical and tournament committees have listed 41 boxers to represent the country across the various weight categories.

In the male category, the listed boxers include: Sodiq Oduniyi 55kg; Samuel Dahusi 55kg; Raymond Abodunrin 55kg; Musefiu Quam 60kg; Abdulahi Robiu 60kg; Ajisola 60kg; Abdulrahman Abdulwahab 65kg; Ridwan Raheem 65kg; and Michael Babalola 70kg. 

Others are: Ibrahim Yakubu 70kg; Alata 70kg; Daniel Joshua 80kg; Prince Gardy 80kg; Chuwka Emmanuel 80kg; Jamiu Saheed 90kg; Olomitutu Michael 90kg; Ifeoluwa Ogunniyi 90kg; Agbadike Emmanuel 90+kg; Ebuka Henry Obierika 90+kg; and Adeniyi Adesoji 90+kg. 

The women selected include:  Ayomide Mayowa 51kg; Amirah Oluwatoyin 51kg; Adesina Zainab 51kg; Aliyat Olalekan 54kg; Aliyat Ganiyu 54kg; Kadijat Ajisola 57kg; Akinremi Asisat 57kg; Shoyombo Anuoluwapo 57kg; Asisat Gbadamosi 60kg; and Adeniji Aliyat 60kg.

Others are: Sakirat Kareem 60kg; Damilola Sodipe 65kg; Omolayo Adaramola 65kg, Jinadu Akimot 65kg, Blessing Orakwe 70kg, Adaobi Onara 70kg, Onyechi Anya 70kg; Queen James 70+kg; Mary Bassey 70+kg and Chidimma Nmugeu 70+kg. 

The coaches selected include: Lasisi Mayowa, Sobo Mohammed ,Tolani Balogun, Waheed Sobaloju,  Kamol Wahab, Penda Agwhlolo  and coach Kemi Adebayo. 

Others are  coach Gift Ituonye, Alice Alumbugu, and coach Mary Ekpo.

The draws for the league will be held in March. Team Nigeria would travel to other countries for their away bouts while their home fixtures would be staged in Nigeria. 

The Vice- president of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, Hon. Omonlei Imadu, said the boxers will resume camping later this month ahead of the tournament.

