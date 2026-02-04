Goals Galore as Nathaniel Idowu U-14 Football League Progresses 

The Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle U-14 Football League continues to deliver excitement, with Week 2 producing an impressive 24 goals, surpassing the 21 netted in the opening round.

The grassroots tournament, staged at the Nathaniel Idowu pitch in Ajegunle, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Council of Lagos, is fast becoming a showcase of youthful attacking flair.

Organised by the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Sports Council with support from the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, the league is committed to nurturing grassroots football and giving young players a platform to shine.

Pure Talents FA maintained their fine form with a commanding 6–2 victory over Young 11 FA, courtesy of goals from Fidelis Prosper, Chukwu Gozie, Ajaloleru Yesiru, and Adekunle Daniel. Joseph Philip and Theodore Triumph struck for Young 11, but their efforts could not prevent defeat.

Michael May FA secured a solid 2–0 win over Best of Best International, with Gavor Marvelous and Akinbowale Winner on target. Bright Future FA and Divinely Blessed FA battled to a 1–1 draw, while Fortune FA impressed again with a resounding 6–2 triumph over Strong Dove FA.

Sharp Talent FA showcased their cutting edge in front of the goal, thumping Ajegunle United SC 3–0 through strikes from Divine Nwayawo, Sulaiman Ibrahim, and Shogbamu Emmanuel. Coal City FA rounded off the weekend with a hard-fought 2–1 win over Moore Wins FA.

The league has begun attracting support from individuals and organisations. Joy Ekwem pledged to supply water to all teams throughout the competition, while Kelvin Osaze, CEO of Kelvin Osaze Transport Services, donated ₦200,000 to the League Management Committee and an additional ₦50,000 as educational support for Surajudeen Mujeeb, the youngest player representing Bright Future FA.

In addition, every Man of the Match performance was rewarded with a t shirt courtesy of Adedotun Coker, Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association.