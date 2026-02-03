UNICEF Pushes for Better Hygiene in Kano, Jigawa Institutions

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF),, in collaboration witthe h Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation,, has intensified efforts to improve hygiene practices in schools and health centres in Kano and Jigawa States.

A media dialogue was organised by the two organizations yesterday for selected journalists in Kano and Jigawa States, which was aimed at promoting proper handwashing habits among students, patients, and staff in hospitals and schools.

In her remarks, the UNICEF’s Officer-in-Charge of Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships in Nigeria, Ms. Susan Akila, said the initiative was aimed to set milestones for achieving 100 percent access to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services in schools and healthcare facilities by 2030.

“This ambitious goal aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which seeks to ensure universal access to clean water and sanitation,” she said.

Akila noted that despite progress in some areas, WASH indicators in Nigeria remain generally poor, particularly in access to basic facilities in schools and health institutions. Citing a 2021 survey, she said only 11 percent of schools had basic WASH facilities at the time.

In his remarks, the UNICEF WASH Consultant, Mr. Job Obimini, presented an overview of successes and challenges in WASH implementation across the country during the dialogue.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Haruna Musa, said the Jigawa State Government has been intensifying efforts to ensure boys and girls have access to quality basic education and healthcare services.

He described WASH as critical to improving hygiene standards and increasing pupil retention in schools, stressing that access to clean and functional toilets directly affects pupils’ health, dignity and regular attendance.

According to him, SUBEB is prioritising WASH programmes in its planning and implementation processes, with major provisions captured in the 2026 budget approved by the Jigawa State House of Assembly and signed into law by Governor Umar Namadi.

Participants also conducted visits to selected schools and primary healthcare centres, including Gadadin Primary School, Kuho 744 Primary School, Shuwarin Primary School, Chamo Primary School, and Andaza Primary Healthcare Centre, to assess existing WASH facilities.