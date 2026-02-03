Lawyer Seeks Police, DSS Intervention over Alleged Abduction, Attempted Murder in Imo Community

Sunday Ehigiator





A legal practitioner in Imo State, Barrister Clement Chinaka, has petitioned the Imo State Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) over the alleged abduction and attempted murder of two of his clients in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, Mr. Matthew Chigbu and Mr. Benjamin Chigbu, were reportedly attacked in separate incidents on December 30, 2025, and January 10, 2026, by suspected thugs allegedly acting on behalf of a relative, Mr. Clifford Chigbu.

Chinaka also petitioned the Ngor-Okpala Local Government Council through its Chairman, Hon. Chika Ibekwe, urging urgent intervention to prevent further violence and a possible breakdown of law and order in the community.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend, Chinaka said the lives of his clients were in grave danger following what he described as a coordinated and violent attack.

“My clients are currently battling for their lives at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, after being brutally assaulted and abducted,” he said.

The incidents reportedly occurred at the residence of the late Daniel Nkwo Chigbu in Uvuru Ntu community, Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area.

According to Chinaka, available information suggests the attacks were planned and executed by hired thugs allegedly acting under the direction of Mr. Clifford Chigbu, who is said to be based in the United States.

He further alleged that Clifford worked through close collaborators, including Bartholomew Chigbu and his children, Chinonso and Chibuzo, whom he described as prime suspects in the attacks.

Chinaka said the dispute stemmed from an alleged attempt to unlawfully evict his clients from their ancestral home following the death of the family patriarch and matriarch.

“The crux of this matter is an unlawful attempt to evict my clients from their ancestral home, contrary to established cultural and traditional norms,” he said.

He explained that community customs recognise equal inheritance rights among male children, irrespective of maternal lineage.

According to him, the matter had earlier been brought before village elders and the traditional ruler, who ruled against any eviction from the family compound.

Despite the ruling, Chinaka said tensions escalated, culminating in the violent attacks on his clients.

“This is not just a family dispute; it is a criminal matter involving attempted murder and kidnapping,” he said.

He called on the police, DSS and other security agencies to swiftly arrest those responsible and prevent further violence in the area.

Chinaka also urged authorities to ensure justice and provide adequate protection for his clients and other vulnerable members of the family.

Efforts to reach Mr. Clifford Chigbu for his reaction to the allegations were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.