Tinubu Returns to Abuja After State Visit to Turkiye

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday evening returned to the nation’s capital, Abuja after a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

His official aircraft, Nigeria Air Force 1, touched down at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 8:55 p.m.

The president was received on arrival by the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; and State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Tinubu returned to the country after a series of high-level engagements in the capital of Turkiye, Ankara that underscored Nigeria’s renewed diplomatic push and strategic partnerships.

During the visit, the president held bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, alongside meetings with senior government officials and defence industry leaders.

The state visit recorded significant outcomes, including Türkiye’s reaffirmed commitment to deepening cooperation with Nigeria in security, military training and intelligence sharing, as well as support for Nigeria’s ongoing fight against insurgency.

Both countries also reiterated their resolve to achieve a $5billion trade volume target, indicating expansion of economic ties.

Tinubu, in his engagements with President Erdogan expressed appreciation to the Turkish government for its openness to collaboration, noting that discussions centred on counter-terrorism, economic growth, and collective efforts to defeat agents of destabilisation threatening regional peace.