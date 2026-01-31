Benue Govt Clarifies Allegations of Corruption in Educational System

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Executive Secretary of the Benue State Education Quality Assurance and Examinations Board (BEQAEB), Dr. Terna Francis, has anchored the Board’s activities on the provisions of the law establishing it, stressing that all regulatory actions being undertaken are firmly backed by statute.

Francis made this known while interacting with the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Makurdi, following allegations of massive fraud in the system.

He described BEQAEB as one of the most disciplined regulatory establishments in the state, noting that resistance from schools and proprietors is often inevitable whenever regulations are enforced.

The Executive Secretary explained that the governor’s decision to strengthen Quality Assurance and separate it from the Ministry of Education was guided by the need for a more rigorous and independent mechanism for monitoring schools.

Quoting the enabling law, Francis said BEQAEB is empowered to inspect, monitor, regulate, accredit and sanction schools—both public and private—to ensure compliance with approved minimum standards.

He noted that this legal backing informed the establishment of the Board to allow closer scrutiny of school operations and ensure proper implementation of education sector reforms.

Francis highlighted the government’s investment in education, including the construction of new primary school structures, renovation of existing facilities, and the recruitment of over 9,000 teachers into basic education schools through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

According to him, the education sector received over 15 per cent of the state’s total budget in 2025, with a significant increase in the 2026 budget to 25.29 per cent, describing this as a clear demonstration of the administration’s commitment to reform.

He explained that part of the reform agenda includes the enforcement of policies such as the re-use of textbooks, the prohibition of graduation ceremonies for non-certificate classes, as well as the ban on compulsory lessons for kindergarten and lower basic education learners.

On levies collectible by BEQAEB, the Executive Secretary referred to the Revenue Administration Law and the approved 2026 budget estimates, where revenues such as Quality Control, Workshop, Sports and ICT Development levies are clearly captured.

He explained that reactions from some proprietors arose after BEQAEB queried exorbitant charges by certain schools, including fees as high as N35,000 for BECE instead of the approved N10,250, and between N70,000 and N100,000 for WAEC, which is officially pegged at N27,000 with an additional processing fee of N500, bringing the total to N27,500. Francis vowed that such practices would be brought to an end.

Francis also spoke on challenges inherited by BEQAEB following the merger of agencies, including delays in the release of results and shortages of examination materials.

He revealed that investigations showed poor planning and failure by some principals to discharge their statutory responsibilities as major causes of these challenges.

“To address this, and in line with our powers under the law, we introduced the e-Dossier system,” he said.

He explained that the e-Dossier replaces manual records and allows schools to upload Continuous Assessment and examination scores in real time, thereby eliminating manipulation, delays and human interference.

According to him, resistance to the e-Dossier system by some proprietors is linked to the operation of so-called miracle centres, where students migrate shortly before registering for external examinations. With the e-Dossier, continuous assessment records are tied to individual learners and their respective schools, and any movement is automatically flagged by the system.

This, he said, will effectively end miracle centres, as candidates from such centres will no longer be admitted for registration or examinations.

He added that BECE and Mock-SSCE examination results, which are conducted in the third term, will be released on time and used as the legal basis for promotion into SS1 and SS3, as required by regulation.

On examination fees, the BEQAEB boss cited the law and approved guidelines which empower the Board to determine and publish allowable charges for examinations and related levies.

He further clarified that no new rates have been introduced by the Terna-led Board, stressing that the N10,250 BECE fee remains the same amount paid in the previous year before his assumption of office.

Francis warned that schools are only permitted to collect approved fees, adding that the governor has directed that handling charges must not exceed N5,000 to reduce the financial burden on parents.

He assured journalists that BEQAEB will continue to enforce the law, protect learners and parents, and restore discipline, credibility and standardisation in the education system across Benue State.