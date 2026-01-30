President Tinubu, NFF Console Chukwueze over Mother’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze on the passing of his mother.

The announcement of Mrs Sarah Chukwueze’s passing was made by Samuel’s sister, Princess Chukwueze, and his brother, David, on their respective social media platforms in the morning of Thursday, 29th January 2026, stating that the matriarch of the family had died after a brief illness.

The President, in a release issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also extended his sympathies to the family and friends of Mrs Sarah Chukwueze, who passed away yesterday.

Tinubu mourned with the Chukwueze family and encouraged them to find solace in the memory and legacy of their late matriarch.

“The passing of Mrs Chukwueze, the mother of one of our brightest football stars, just a few days after the passing of Super Eagles’ Captain Wilfred Ndidi’s father, is deeply saddening. I mourn with them, and I am with them in prayers during this difficult time,” the President said.

Tinubu prayed that God Almighty will grant the departed eternal rest.

Similarly, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have expressed shock over the death of Samuel Chukwueze’s mother who passed on early hours of Thursday.

A distraught General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said: “We are aware that Mrs Sarah Chukwueze was a vital and supportive presence in the lives of her children, including our international player, Samuel Chukwueze. Samuel has always, at every opportunity, acknowledged his mother’s influence on his professional development. We are sad at her departure, coming only a few days after we had to mourn the sudden passing of the father of Super Eagles’ captain, Wilfred Ndidi.

“We pray that God will grant her eternal rest, and also grant those she has left behind, including Samuel and his siblings, the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

