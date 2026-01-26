Police Intercept Truck Conveying Explosive Devices in Oyo 

– Bandits ambush patrol team, kill Inspector

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday said it intercepted some items suspected to be explosive devices in Saki, Oke Ogun area of the state.

This is just as it was learnt that some gunmen suspected to be bandits killed an Inspector of Police when a police patrol team was waylaid at Budo Masalasi border post area of the state on Saturday.

The Command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that the driver of the truck used in transporting the devices has been arrested, stating that the materials were intercepted during a stop and search operation in Saki and that the explosive devices and the truck are currently in police custody.

He said, “Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Command intercepted a truck conveying materials suspected to be explosive devices during a stop-and-search operation in Saki, Oyo State.

“The truck and the suspected materials were promptly secured and are currently in police custody.

“Upon receiving a briefing on the development, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Femi Haruna, immediately ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“Consequently, specialized personnel of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Unit were deployed to safely secure the items for safekeeping and forensic examination.

“Detailed forensic analysis has since commenced, alongside a thorough and robust investigation to determine the exact nature of the items and their intended use.

“The driver of the truck has been taken into custody and is cooperating fully with investigators as efforts continue to unravel all circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Oyo State Police Command wishes to reassure members of the public that adequate security measures have been put in place to safeguard lives and property.

“Residents are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and report any individuals with gunshot injuries, those seeking medical attention under suspicious circumstances, or persons exhibiting suspicious behavior to the nearest police station or security agency.

“The Command remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous act are apprehended and brought to justice.”