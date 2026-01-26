Maiden Nathaniel Idowu U-14 Football League Kicks off 

It was goals galore as the maiden edition of the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation U-14 Football League kicked off on Saturday amidst excitement at the Nathaniel Idowu Pitch, Oregie, Ajegunle-Apapa, Lagos.

The opening day delivered a thrilling spectacle, with Fortune FC and Strong Dove FC accounting for 10 goals between them, setting the tone for what promises to be an electrifying competition.

Organised by the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Sports Council with the support of the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, the tournament is designed to nurture grassroots football and provide a platform for young players to showcase their skills.

The league will run for 11 weeks, featuring 12 teams from across Lagos State. At the end of the regular fixtures, the top four teams will advance to a round-robin Super 4, where the overall champion will be crowned.

Fortune FC recorded the biggest win, thrashing Divinely Blessed FC 5–0; Michael May FC and Ajegunle United settled for a 1–1 draw; Pure Talents FC defeated Coal City FC 2–0; Bright Future FC edged Moree Wins FC 2–1; Strong Dove FC pummeled Best of Best FC 5–1; while Sharp Talent FC beat Young 11 FC 2–0, kickstarting their campaign on a bright note.

Speaking at the launch, McAnthony Anuforo Anaelechukwu, Director-General of the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Sports Council, expressed confidence that the league would achieve its goal of discovering the next generation of football stars in the mould of Nwankwo Kanu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Odion Ighalo, and others.

“Ajegunle is the home of sports and entertainment, and particularly football. We are poised to regain our place of pride as the true home of football through such youth-based grassroots initiatives,” Anaelechukwu declared.

He further commended the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation for its support, noting: “We are grateful to the Foundation for providing state-of-the-art facilities across Ajegunle. We hope other organisations will take a cue from them by supporting grassroots football development.”

Matches will be played on weekends, with enticing cash prizes awaiting the winners as champions get ₦500,000; ₦300,000 for runners-up; ₦200,000 for third place; ₦75,000 for fourth place, while ₦50,000 each for fifth and sixth place teams

In addition to the boys’ competition, a 10-week football training programme for girls in secondary schools, tagged “Let Her Play”, will run from February 7 to April 11 at the New Maracana Stadium. Interested participants are expected to register through their schools.