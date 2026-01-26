Gov Mbah’s Chief of Staff Registers With APC, Calls on Technocrats to Join Politics

A mammoth crowd weekend thronged Obodo Upo, Umabi Ward in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State as the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Victor Udeh, formally enrolled in the All Progressives Congress (APC) through the party’s ongoing electronic membership registration exercise.

Barr. Udeh used the occasion to urge more technocrats and professionals to actively participate in politics, stressing that their involvement would enrich governance and help build a more responsive and prosperous society.

The event also provided a platform for the Deputy National Chairman of APC (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, to hail Governor Peter Mbah as the best performing governor in Nigeria, citing the scale, speed and impact of his development initiatives across Enugu State.

Addressing party members and residents, Barr. Udeh, a senior legal practitioner, said the massive turnout reflected the people’s appreciation of Governor Mbah’s developmental strides in Umabi Ward and Udi LGA at large, as well as their acceptance of APC as the emerging political force in Enugu State ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to him, “First, I encourage more technocrats to come into governance for the betterment of society. Politics is a game of numbers, but it is also about connection with the people. Your relationship with your environment and your constituency determines how they respond to you.

“If you are responsive to your people, they will be responsive to your call when it is time to exercise their franchise. Politics is the process through which one attains positions that provide the opportunity and leverage to serve.”

Barr. Udeh noted that the people of his ward had witnessed unprecedented development under Governor Mbah’s administration, pointing to projects such as Smart Green Schools, Primary Healthcare Centres, road construction and farm estates.

“With what we have seen in the past two years, my people can attest that it has never been this good in this constituency. To continue to enjoy these dividends of democracy under Governor Peter Mbah, we must align with the APC.

“We must register, collect our party cards and ensure we also have our voter cards so we can renew his mandate and that of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If you fail to do the needful, you may not continue to enjoy what you are enjoying today,” he said.

In his remarks, Chief Eneukwu explained that the APC’s transition from manual registration to electronic registration was aimed at establishing an accurate and empirical membership database, which would strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said Governor Mbah’s outstanding performance had earned the APC widespread goodwill in Enugu State, adding that the surest way for the people to reward the governor was by joining the party and participating fully in the electoral process.

“He has done so well; exceptionally well. I call him the best performing governor in the Federal Republic of Nigeria because of his seriousness in placing Enugu on the global map.

“The only way to reward him is for all of us to register in the party he belongs to. With his face and fingerprints as a member of APC, we must stand with him so that APC will record massive votes during elections across the federation,” Eneukwu stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu; Chairman of Udi Local Government Area, Hon. Hyginus Agu; Chairman of the Enugu APC Caretaker Committee, Dr. Ben Nwoye; and former state party chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, commended the people for the massive turnout.

They described the crowd as clear evidence that Governor Mbah’s movement into the APC represented a collective movement of the people.

Hon. Agu said, “Anyone who sees the transformation Governor Mbah has brought to Udi and Enugu State will naturally want to identify with the APC. Governor Mbah is Enugu’s political party. Our goal now is to ensure Enugu ranks among the top-performing states in this registration exercise.”

The event attracted political leaders, party stakeholders and supporters from across the state.