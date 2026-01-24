  • Saturday, 24th January, 2026

Ex-Delta Guber Aspirant, Majemite, Mourns Father-in-Law

A two-time commissioner and former  governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Fred Majemite, has lost his father-in-law, Chief David Mafuvwe Siakpere, a former principal of Urhobo College and Government College Ughelli (GCU) in Delta State.

He was the principal of the school from 1984 to 1993, following R.E. Idiodemise and preceding P.O. Emoefe. He was remembered fondly by the alumni for his impactful tenure. 

Chief Siakpere’s tenure as the longest-serving principal at GCU solidified his place in the school’s history, with the alumni often highlighting his time as a period that shaped many students and contributed to the school’s enduring reputation.

Siakpere, who passed on in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 86, hails from  Egbo-Uhurie in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. 

He is survived by Chief (Mrs) Christina Siakpere, and Chief (Mrs) Helen Majemite, the eldest child and daughter, as well as wife of Majemite, Mrs Maureen Jatto, Mrs Kathleen Erhimu, Sir Edore Siakpere, and Mr Edafe Siakpere. 

Others are Mrs Rume Odusanya, Mrs Edirin Onoriobe, Mrs Afure Onekpe and Miss Oyoma Majemite, a great grandchild.

